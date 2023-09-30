Column | With the help of waste, you can get close to your own consumption

Finns don’t sort enough. In the capital region, as much as 40 percent of mixed waste is actually bio-waste. HS told about it in August.

People have many reasons for not sorting bio-waste. We think that it is disgusting, smelly, tedious and useless.

I understand those people. I used to be the same myself.

Residential alone. I was at work a lot, at home a little. My apartment didn’t even have an oven.

I thought that one person should not have to sort bio-waste. There will be so little of it. I imagined a small apple core and a cabbage root at the bottom of a slimy organic waste bag, moldering and smelling. I would never get the bio waste bag full.

Then I read an article in a magazine (Hesar) about sorting bio-waste.

The story told how many people live alone. The share was big.

I realized that if all the people who live alone do not sort their organic waste like I do, the mixed waste will be full of wet food scraps. In the past, they produced a powerful greenhouse gas, i.e. methane, at the landfill, today they worsen the burning of mixed waste into energy.

The excuse of living alone lost its power in my mind.

More than half of the households in Helsinki are single people. Those who live alone are the majority among households. What they do matters.

In the same HS’s story also raised the question of whether it is possible that even a person living alone could produce so little bio-waste in the end. Or from someone who feels that he never produces waste and eats potatoes with their skins on.

For example, if you make coffee every day, Johan will only get coffee morsels with a continuous feed. As an avid coffee drinker, I immediately felt a sting in my conscience. And the hater, even though he’s hardly hardened, eats herbal pot and multiteen for days.

Besides, paper towels and tissues and the like also belong to bio-waste. At the same time, tissue paper makes bio-waste drier and less disgusting.

And biowaste does not have to be collected “full”. You can take food scraps and coffee grounds out of your apartment, even every day. This way they don’t have time to get nasty and collect banana flies.

Then I got some more good tips from the story. Bio-waste does not have to be collected in those slimy bio-waste bags, which I still hate. Biot can be collected, for example, in an empty flour or sugar bag, in an oatmeal or cereal package, or piled in half of an egg cell.

If you manage to learn how to fold a bio waste bag out of newspaper, the skill is maintained in a pinch every day. At the same time, you can get mental satisfaction if there have been stupid articles in the magazine again.

Here, by the way, you can find one instruction for folding a bio bag from paper-Hesar: https://www.hs.fi/kotimaa/art-2000002525937.html .

When all my good reasons for not sorting had been taken away from me, I had to start sorting bio-waste as well.

Once you started separating biowaste, it quickly became a habit. Now it would seem strange to put bio waste in mixed waste.

Especially when plastics, metals and glass are separated nowadays, there is very little mixed waste anymore. After all, mixed waste would consist almost entirely of food scraps if Biot left it unsorted.

“ Now it would seem strange to put bio waste in mixed waste.

There are even more options in a detached house than in an apartment building. You can participate in the municipality’s organic waste collection or make yourself free soil from your own food scraps.

If you are a whistler by nature, you can start bokashi composting based on fermentation.

One most important however, the reasons for sorting are this: separating waste types from one another brings people into contact with their own consumption.

If you blame everything on mixed waste, your own influence on the world’s material flows becomes obscured. Then it’s easy to tell yourself a story that you are by no means a person who allows food to spoil and turn into waste.

But when you sort the bio-waste, you see that even a large container fills up quickly day after day. Then you can see moldy bread on the surface of the dish, sometimes slimy lettuce leaves. And understand that there may be gaps and illogicalities in your own story.

The author is an environmental producer at HS.