New FIFA ranking: Oranje Leeuwinnen as number 9 in the world to the World Cup

Six weeks before the start of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA has announced the latest ranking. The Orange Lionesses will travel to the other side of the world next month as number nine in the world. In the previous ranking, dated March 24, the Dutch women’s team was still in eighth place. The Lionesses were passed by Brazil.