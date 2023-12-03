It is only December, but according to Willem van Hanegem, the battle for the national title has been decided now that PSV has also won the top match against Feyenoord. “The lead in the Premier League is already so big that the title can no longer escape the club,” he writes in his column.
William of Hanegem
Latest update:
03-12-23, 21:14
