In his column, Willem van Hanegem puts his finger on the sore spot at Ajax. The Amsterdam team lost points against AZ for the fourth time in a row in the Premier League and made a pass in the battle for fourth place. “Ajax just does something and in the meantime the players are increasingly losing their way.”
William of Hanegem
Latest update:
25-02-24, 21:16
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Column #Willem #van #Hanegem #summer #cost #Ajax #lot #money
Leave a Reply