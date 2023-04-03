Double interview Xavi Simons and Patrick van Aanholt about Messi, their friendship, the Orange squad and the future at PSV

What is it like as a 17-year-old to share the dressing room with world top players such as Messi, Ramos, Lampard or Drogba? PSV players Xavi Simons (19) and Patrick van Aanholt (32) both experienced it. Together they also talk about their friendship, Orange and the future at PSV. “I am especially happy for my mother, that I make her proud.”