Sparta is also the boss of NEC at its own Castle and nestles itself at the top of the subtop

Sparta continues to perform well in the Eredivisie. The team from Rotterdam won 2-0 against NEC this afternoon and are at the top of the sub-top, with the best score after ten Eredivisie matches since the 1991/1992 season: seventeen points. Thanks also to NEC goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who did not go unpunished in the 2-0 of Sparta.