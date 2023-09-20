Column | Will Finland strengthen its Nordic identity in NATO or will Finland become the fourth Baltic country?

The Nordic countries’ analysis of the security situation is now shared.

Thence, how and with what goals Finland intends to act as a member of NATO, there is a lively discussion even intensified by the presidential election. Soon, the first guidelines will be laid out in which peacetime tasks of NATO – such as the air surveillance of the Baltic countries – NATO’s military leadership hopes and Finland’s leadership decides the country will participate in. More broadly, the NATO profile is outlined in the foreign and security policy report and the following defense policy report.

Different parties have slightly different views on how Finland should act in NATO. Roughly divided, there are two models available. Will Finland strengthen its Nordic identity or will Finland become the fourth Baltic country?

For example, the requirements for getting NATO bases in Finland follow the Baltic model. The small Baltic countries have a constant need to get assurances that especially the American soldiers will protect the countries from the threat of Russia. I can understand the concern, but in NATO the Balts have a reputation for being loudmouths. If you demanded nuclear weapons from Finland, you would be deep in the Baltic model.

Nordic countries are facing the new. When all five Nordic countries will soon be in NATO and also form a unified military operation area, it will be possible to make real hard foreign and security policy decisions together.

Until now, the integration of the Nordic countries has always had its limits, because sovereignty has been very deep in the national identity of countries other than Finland. Even in NATO, Norway developed its own model for relations with Russia.

Right now, the building of both Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO profile is dominated by the desire to strengthen the relationship with the United States. Another important thing is to get the new cooperation between Britain and the Nordic countries rolling.

Nordic The NATO model includes emphasizing both personal responsibility and cooperation.

Sure the discussion about Finland’s NATO profile should consist of elements pulling in different directions. Traditional conservatism and general nationalism are rising in Finland as well. Russia is also watching Finland’s first steps in NATO. Even though right now anything that can be interpreted as Russia’s pandering is not considered good, Finland can’t help being a peripheral country.

The relationship with the Baltics will hopefully become deeper, and there is nothing to prevent closer cooperation between the Nordic countries and the Baltics. However, there would be more risks in going to the Baltic line in NATO.

The Nordic countries’ analysis of the security situation is now shared. If there is a desire, the cooperation will move to a whole new level.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.