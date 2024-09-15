Column | Why is the raccoon called endangered, even though there are up to two million of them in Finland?

Column|Endangered does not mean the same as rare.

Bruises i.e. river pearl mussels have been in the news almost every day since August.

At the same time, it has been reported that raakuku live in more than a hundred streams in Finland. In a clean, natural stream, there can be up to a thousand animals in one square meter.

There are up to two million raws living in Finland. It is said that thousands of them died in Hukkajoki alone, when the driver of a forest machine drove hundreds of times over the raw river at Stora Enso’s logging site.

The number of molluscs has raised the question in many Finns about how on earth such a large number of molluscs can be endangered. And not just endangered, but very endangered.

Endangered does not mean the same as rare. Although many endangered species are also rare.

For example, it is easy to see sparrows every day, because there are about two hundred thousand sparrows nesting in Finland. Still, the sparrow is a highly endangered species. The number of sparrows has decreased to less than a third of the numbers 40 years ago. Therefore, the sparrow is in danger of disappearing if the same development continues.

And that’s exactly what endangered means: the probability of extinction in a certain time frame. For example, if a species is endangered, it means a great threat of disappearing from nature in the medium term. The sparrow, on the other hand, faces a very big threat of disappearing from the wild in the near future. Same with raw.

Rākkujen in this case, the number of millions of individuals will not save the species if no new species are born. Raakku can reproduce regularly only in a small part of the streams where the species occurs.

The river pearl mussel is the longest-lived animal in Finland. It can live to be over two hundred years old.

In many raw streams, there are raw adults living, and when at some point the last one of them has died, the population in question has disappeared forever.

The same happens stream by stream. Over time, more and more of the dead population living in a place unsuitable for reproduction dies out. After that, the journey to the extinction of the entire species is short.

Mussel is not losing its “nature” in Finland. The sport has suffered especially from swimming and the construction of hydropower. Pearl fishing threatened the species before it was pacified. After that, habitats began to be ruined by swamp and forest drainage.

Logging too close to stream water also harms the raw.

The author is HS’s environmental reporter.