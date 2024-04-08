Column | Why is it so hard to talk about Gaza?

The shooting incident in Vantaa also reminded how many children in Gaza live in the midst of shocking violence every day.

Week then Finland woke up to a sad morning. The shooting incident in Vantaa shocked people of all ages and raised many questions, because both the perpetrator and the victims are children. The event upended the lives of many families.

We adults, educators and those who work with children and young people in various ways must ask whether children and families are getting all the support they need. Adults are responsible for the good future of the children of this world.

The well-being, mental health and safety of Finnish children require investments from society. It is not enough to guarantee a safe future for children. Although the importance of the immediate environment is irreplaceable, a safe environment is needed more widely.

Act of violence towards children in Finland also reminded how many children live in the midst of shocking violence every day.

For half a year, we have been following the events in the Middle East: first the attack by Hamas on Israel and then the destruction caused by Israel, especially in Gaza. The number of child victims is huge. During these months, more children have been killed in Gaza than in all the world's conflicts combined in the last four years.

More than 13,800 children have died in Gaza and 113 in the West Bank. There are nearly 13,000 injured children. The number of children suffering from the war and its consequences is large and the need for psychosocial support in the coming years is enormous.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is inconsolable. Famine is already threatening half of the region's population. The children born are not of normal weight, and the sick do not get the help they need. Up to 60-70 percent of residential buildings have been destroyed, and schools and hospitals have also been destroyed. Israel prevents aid from reaching the area.

Destruction happening before our eyes. Yet it has been difficult for us to talk about it, let alone act. The leaders of the states have not managed to establish a ceasefire. It has also been too quiet in the church. There is a lot of information about the history and present of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it is interpreted in different ways. Both researchers and the public take a stand quickly.

The value of every person is equal. Why are the violations of international law committed by different parties not similar offenses?

We need to know the history of the Holocaust and the traces of anti-Semitism, i.e. anti-Judaism, its legacy and effects in European thought after the Second World War. Jewish experiences are transgenerational trauma. Every conflict brings up previous experiences. As a result of the attack by Hamas, anti-Jewish acts also increased in other parts of Europe.

Equally, we know that the roots of the conflict are in the country. The Jews who arrived in the area drove the Palestinians to the neighboring areas to refugee camps and to an ever smaller strip of land. Limitation of life, violence and oppression have continued for a long time. The roots of the current conflict are also in many ways a European act.

War and the experiences of destruction create a cycle of radicalization both in Palestine and in the neighboring areas. The circle of bitterness and resentment deepens, the cycle of revenge intensifies.

International law offers the clearest guidelines for a solution. Peace requires strong pressure from the international community.

The resolution of the conflict and its political interpretations may be complex, but the suffering of Gazan children is a simple matter. Don't starve the children!

Vantaa the tragedy has sparked an important discussion about how we can help children and families, and how responsible we all are.

At the same time, it reminds us of the need to do more for peace everywhere. The way we relate to the suffering of children in the Middle East and other parts of the world affects the kind of world our own children and young people grow up in.

The author is the bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku.