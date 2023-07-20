Column | Why does racism appeal to some voters?

Some vote for basic Finns because of racism, not in spite of it. The question is how big a part.

Basic Finns after the coverage of the racist texts, the media has been criticized for not previously reporting on the backgrounds of Riikka Purra (ps) and Vilhelm Junnila (ps).

On the part of the fundamental Finns, the media has been accused of a chase. At Hommaforum, Purra’s apology has been considered a problem.

In the discussion, racism, immigration policy, the law and the election result get mixed up. It is necessary to open the basics.

Some readers have given HS feedback that Perussuomalaiset and the coalition won the election. This is why the media should not interfere with the ministers’ writings: democracy justifies racism.

This is not true. Discrimination based on a person’s origin or religion is prohibited in the constitution. So it’s not a matter of opinion. The reason for the law lies in European history. I myself took the children to Auschwitz in the summer to see where racism can lead.

Strict immigration policies or right-wing economic policies are not racism. The government can decide to cut the number of refugees or social benefits. It’s a political choice.

Purra’s texts, however, raised suspicions that the government’s immigration policy is based on dismissive views about minorities. Therefore, it would be wise for Purran to directly apologize for his language use to Finns of Somali background and Muslims. He should open publicly how his thinking has changed, if it really has.

A line must be drawn between racists and non-racists within basic Finns. This is where the chairman of the party plays a key role. Otherwise, it seems that Purra appears clean in front of the cameras, but communicates something else to his supporters.

Also the media should look in the mirror. When the current Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) entered municipal politics in the early 2000s, HS reported on his writings. Halla-aho’s condemned writings have been published again in 2017, 2019 and 2023. Perhaps this is why some journalists thought that the views of the Halla-aho people are already known to the voters.

“ In Finland, a cycle familiar from the United States can be seen.

In recent years, not all provocations by basic Finns have been reported. At the same time, some of the thoughts of the members of the current board have been missed by the media and readers.

Journalists may also have been wary of repeating racist statements. Not all readers would have wanted to see Purrankaa’s writings, because they are so offensive. But if the writings are not published, how would readers know what the finance minister has been thinking?

On the other hand, it is naive to imagine that the election result would have changed if the racist writings had been known to the voters. Already based on the feedback received by HS, some Finns support basic Finns because of racism, not in spite of it. The question is how big a part.

Why racism is attractive to some or at least indifferent?

While interviewing supporters of Donald Trump in the United States, I met many who had no experience with immigrants. They passed over Trump’s outrageousness because they thought he was standing up for ordinary Americans who were looked down upon by educated urbanites.

For Trump’s opponents, the rights of minorities were a central value issue. This is how we ended up in a self-feeding cycle: The more racist the Democrats thought Trump’s supporters were, the less they valued them. The Trumpians were bitter because among them the Democrats considered the problems of immigrants more important than the problems of low-income Americans.

The same cycle can be seen in Finland. Former basic Finn Tiina Elovaara analyzes on Twitter that the anger of sick people is directed at immigrants, who they feel should be taken better care of than themselves.

Junnila resigned, Purra apologized. But until we understand their constituents, we cannot go below the surface. However, this would require opposition supporters to be ready to listen to people whose values ​​are opposite. It’s hard.

The gap is growing.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.