‘Another column on the climate crisis?’ no one said to me except a voice in my head. You now also pee over it, about those actions. Have you seen how many (non)sense things have already been said about it? I shake my head like a wet dog. It’s a fallacy, the idea that there’s such a thing as saying too much about the climate crisis.

In the noise of typed letters and retweets, there was one recurring argument from climate activists, which was like a lighthouse signaling through everything: absurd circumstances require absurd actions. (The circumstances in question: that the cabinet will not achieve its climate goals, that the Netherlands has one of the highest CO 2 emissions per capita, that the Paris agreements are not being met, that global greenhouse gas emissions are still rising.)

Earlier this year, in April, a climate activist set himself on fire in protest. In Washington DC, before the US Supreme Court. I looked at the images, how he slowly collapsed into the flames. It was awful, but looking away felt worse. The man died. Dutch media, including this newspaper, did not report on the incident. Was it too grim? Is superglue more mediagenic?

What would be the journalistic equivalent of gluing your hand to a table or museum wall? Journalists can pitch climate perspectives, but at some point they will be told that it is time for a different theme. In contrast, the columnist has the closest thing to a carte blanche within a newspaper.

What if all the columnists of this newspaper make a pact whereby we only write about climate crisis-related matters? Month, after month, after month. In a WhatsApp group we would spar about themes; Youp would divide the subjects so that no quarrels arise. Would we all eventually be ‘reconsidered’ by the editor-in-chief?

Someone should of course take the initiative. There is quite a bit to be said about media and climate, I mutter to my coffee. What if I started it? Continue about it until the end of days (or my resignation)? “We try not to send in the subject choice”, my boss replies politely by email. “A certain substantive one-sidedness is one of the considerations that plays a role in the continuation of a column, but never a decisive one.”

Admittedly, I’m a sucker for large-scale protests, but unfortunately another fallacy is that a lot of media attention leads to equally urgent change (see also: #MeToo, Rutte’s failure). If only the media had the power that a part of the population attributes to it.

The truth is: I don’t want to read another column about climate, not see soup politely dripping from a glass slide. I want to occupy a ministry, read articles about how protest leads to real disruption. And interviewees have seen their statements about decency and culture and ‘oat milk cappuccino youth’ replaced by the sentence: “Our desire for disruption is ultimately nothing more than a desire for care and responsibility.”

