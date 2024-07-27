Column | Who was Simone Weil?

Column|Simone Weil died of starvation at the age of 34 while her colleagues changed the world. Could it be Weil’s time?

Woman dies in Ashford Sanatorium, England in 1943. Cause of death is “heart failure” due to “malnutrition and tuberculosis”. Additional note:

“The deceased refused to eat because of a mental disorder.”

The deceased is 34 years old Simone Weil, one of the most significant thinkers and activists of the 20th century. His name means nothing to most people.

Many have heard of Weil’s contemporaries of Simone de Beauvoir, From Hannah Arendt or About Ayn Rand. They left a distinct mark on the post-World War II world.

Hannah Arendt found out how Adolf Hitler It was possible for a totalitarian terror like Germany to arise.

Simone de Beauvoir wrote Of the other sex (1949), on which current feminist thinking is built.

Ayn Rand, by birth name Alissa Rosenbaum, are icons of libertarianism that inspired the so-called tea party movement. Its current manifestation is Donald Trump’s led by the Republican Party.

Simone Weil was an advocate of empathy and humanity, who saw the stumbling blocks of both capitalist and Marxist belief in development.

All four adventure by Wolfram Eilenberger in a great non-fiction book The fire of freedom – The salvation of philosophy in dark times 1933-1943 (2021). Three out of four already achieve recognition and honor during their lifetime.

Why not Simone Weil?

Simone Weil doesn’t take very good care of herself. It is not relevant to him. Unity of thinking and action is essential.

Known as “Red Simone”, Weil is a communist who gives a large part of his teacher’s salary to the needy. He infuriates his comrades by criticizing the labor movement and eventually abandons the party.

Already in 1933, Weil writes to her mother about events in the Soviet Union:

“In cities like Magnitogorsk – a city where there is no unemployment – you can see people digging rotten potatoes out of the ground with their bare hands and eating them raw.”

He gets his information by talking to Russian refugees.

Weil also acquires information through more unusual means. Weil, who is extremely myopic, wouldn’t even hit the nearest tree with his gun. Still, he takes part in the Spanish Civil War and is accidentally injured.

In 1934, Weil starts working in a Parisian metal factory. He wants to know what oppression feels like.

He gets what he orders and records in his factory diaries:

“Despite my tiredness, after work I felt a strong need to go out into the fresh air. I walked to the shore of the Seine, sat down on a rock, gloomy and exhausted. My heart was filled with impotent anger. I had the feeling that I was completely empty.”

The means of production made famous by Marx destroy human dignity. As a result, Weil writes one of the most powerful critiques of continuous growth.

“ Weil’s choices are hard to understand.

Weilin life was overshadowed by a raging migraine that was only relieved by music. When Weil in 1938 hears Gregorian chant in a monastery, he experiences a religious awakening.

Weil’s writings have been interpreted from a religious-philosophical point of view. Maybe that’s why he stayed on the sidelines.

Or because his choices are hard to understand.

In 1943, Weil, who works for the French government-in-exile, is tasked with drawing up a plan for the political reconstruction of France after Hitler has been defeated. The end result is a huge number of posthumously published texts in which Weil creates a new moral foundation for humanity torn apart by war.

Weil collapses and is hospitalized. The prognosis is good if he just rests and eats. Weil doesn’t eat.

He is eventually transferred to Ashford.

When the doctor meets the terminally ill Simone Weil, he asks who the patient is and what she does with her life.

Weil is said to have replied with a smile:

“I’m a philosopher and I’m interested in humanity.”

The author is HS’s editorial manager.

