There is only one thing better than reading certain books: talking about them. Just for that the magazine Hidden —Which is launching its second issue this month— has organized the cycle ‘The room’, through which authors such as Pilar Adón and Luis Magrinyà have already passed. ‘The room’ is the attic of the bar El gato verde in Lavapiés, a place that can accommodate 20 people, 25 if they are readers. There was a couple of weeks ago the Ecuadorian narrator Mónica Ojeda, who was born in Guayaquil 30 years ago, is studying for a doctorate in Madrid and has just published one of the most audacious novels of the season: Mandible (Candaya).

The idea was that the writer would say goodbye until next fall to the talks in ‘The room’ talking about her work and, incidentally, about what, for short, we used to call today’s Latin American literature. He was the right person: he is part of the last selection of Bogotá 39, which brings together —in an anthology published by Gutenberg Galaxy– Narrators from that continent under 40 years of age. The first thing Ojeda did was warn the crowd: the map is not the territory. Why under 40? He wondered. Why 39 starting from a selection of 200? Why only 200? Why so few women? Why none from Chile having Claudia Apablaza or to Paulina Flores? To Spain, he said, not even 5% of what is published there reaches. Not to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia or Ecuador. Books travel poorly and are expensive. “In a bookstore in Quito they cost 45 dollars and the average salary is around 300. There are no public libraries.” And what’s up? Internet, a way that writers exchange their books in pdf when reading is a pure luxury.

Mandible It has 288 pages and costs 17 euros. Needless to say, it is worth a lot more. Confirming the good of Heinous, his previous novel – published also by Candaya-, Ojeda breaks down the relationship between a group of students from an Opus school who are fond of wild terror and a teacher who dresses like her mother. Not even hanging a portrait of Saint Josemaría Escrivá and another of HP Lovecraft in the rooms of the protagonists of The Virgin Suicides (from Jeffrey Eugenides), The girls (from Emma Cline) or The beautiful years of punishment (from Fleur Jaeggy) we could get an idea of ​​a story full of registers that manages to reconcile suspense with a penetrating analysis of adolescence, that age enemy of norms that produces fascination and fear. Like good literature.

“Cosmic horror has no image,” writes one of the girls in a school newsroom. It cannot, for example, be taken to the movies without becoming “ridiculous.” The same could be said of Mandible, a novel in which the words build an atmosphere difficult to gloss without leaving it in the bones. It would be funny if the new impulse in literature came from the hand of a generation fully educated in the audiovisual age. Last Saturday Mónica Ojeda signed at the Retiro. Will do it again Sunday 10. Meanwhile, participate in the International Narrative Meeting of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, in Bolivia. There is also a book fair there.