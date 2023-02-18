Column | Who helps a young man who is beaten by his mother-in-law because he loves?

The child victim research shows where help is most needed.

Last week I read the news and waited for an uproar that never came. Then it was published child victim researchaccording to which emotional domestic violence against children has increased.

Since the 1980s, the direction has been different. Then the use of corporal punishment was prohibited by law, and since then violence against children has decreased continuously. Not decreasing anymore.

Nearly every second ninth-grader said in the study that he had experienced mental violence at home, i.e., for example, starving or barking.

One in five has been physically hurt, and five percent have been subjected to serious domestic violence. Disciplinary violence has become rarer, but other forms of abuse have not decreased. Should have.

The tables published as an appendix to the study also contain information about who hits whom and in what kind of family situations.

Children and young people of the opposite gender are abused clearly more often than girls or boys. There is more violence if one or both parents are unemployed or there are financial difficulties in the family.

The family’s mother tongue and cultural background also seem to have an effect. More abuse occurs in Finnish-speaking homes than in Swedish-speaking homes, but children and young people whose homes speak a language other than Finnish or Swedish experience the most serious domestic violence.

Fortunately, serious violence is still rare. The direction is still worrying.

Human rights activist I bathed Ahmed and a writer Elina Hirvonen book For girls who think they are alone tells what it’s like to live under tight rules and the threat of violence.

In the book, Ujuni Ahmed tells how, as a teenager, he and his friend spent the day at the mall. The friend’s brother-in-law met and started abusing the friend. Later, the women of the community defended Eno: Eno hit because the girls caused shame. He hit because he loves.

The girls’ house offered refuge, but the situation in the homes did not change because no one worked with the families.

The child victim research shows where help is most needed. I hope the decision-makers read it carefully.

The author is a feature editor.