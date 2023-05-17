Column | Who does Petteri Orpo call?

The coalition must decide on its presidential candidate as soon as the government is assembled.

Bin the guise of subordination negotiations, preparations are being made for the upcoming presidential elections. Some of the candidates have already started their campaign in practice, while we are still waiting for the last contestants.

Up to fresh the survey The outgoing Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green), who was number one, expects that the Greens will get a new chairman in June. It is all the better for Haavisto, the more central the new leader is on the political value map, so the choice of Sofia Virta could be good news for Haavisto.

Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn’s (center) candidacy was left with the last uncertainty when outgoing Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen did not enter the race. Now just to gather the voters’ association.

Recessive prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has always said that she is not interested in the candidacy, but no one has believed that – Marin would have a good chance of being elected. Now I’m starting to believe. Demarie’s candidate is EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen

Basic Finns offer the country Jussi Halla-aho, which is feared by both Rehn and Koomoski. Halla-aho would have good chances for the second round – to secure the presidency of Haavisto. However, voters know how to read the situation and may therefore tactically vote for other candidates.

Kimurantest is the situation at the assembly. Much depends on the government negotiations. If the coalition gets the position of foreign minister, Elina Valtonen will take it. Antti Häkkänen aims to become Minister of Defense again. With the ministerial position in the pocket, the two are free to act, which could turn the presidential race into a proxy war for the position of Petteri Orpo’s heir.

That’s why Orpo has to pick up the phone. Most likely, he will call Alexander Stubb, who works as an EU professor in Italy. However, Stubb can demand a promise of the EU commissioner’s portfolio, and Orpo does not necessarily think that the coalition’s presidential candidacy is a garbage dump to which someone must be lured.

That is why ambassador Mikko Hautala and Risto EJ Penttilä, brought back to the surface by the NATO wave, are still hanging in the coalition’s speculations. People’s favorite Mika Aaltola might also carry a phone in his pocket during the summer, just in case.

