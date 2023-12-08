Column | Who becomes a successful startup entrepreneur?

An entrepreneur sees opportunities where others see problems, writes HS Vision columnist Mårten Mickos.

When looking at successful startup entrepreneurs in Finland, it is easy to get an image of superhumans for whom success has always been in the cards.

For example Ilkka Paananen, Marianne Vikkula, Mickey Kuusi and Johanna Småros are extremely intelligent people who have a sensible answer to every question. They talk about billions the way others talk about individual euros.

Are successful people reminders of our own shortcomings or perhaps useful role models?

It is good to remember that there are no superhumans. Even the toughest achievers are weak, because toughness and weakness are basic human qualities. A successful entrepreneur is an ordinary person. He gets scared and stressed. He hesitates and doubts his own abilities. He might brake when he should be on the gas, and throttle when he should be braking. Every morning when he wakes up, he wonders if he is truly useful.

However, successful people have something that other people don’t. Content. A successful person is curious. He learns unhindered, constantly. Successful people take steps forward. He cares and always believes that he can influence the outcome. All people hesitate, but a successful person takes a step forward even when hesitating. Only the ability to absorb and the ability to move separate the successful from the rest.

If you are thinking about entrepreneurship, you are on the right track. You may be the smartest in Finland, but also the most insecure in Finland. You may be productive, but you can’t really come up with a business plan. You may be the best salesperson and manager, but you don’t know which field you should focus your skills on. Maybe you are so young that no one believes you are an entrepreneur. You may also be surrounded by people who don’t believe in entrepreneurship at all.

“ While there are many failures in the startup world, there are few failures.

If you are a parent, sibling or friend of an entrepreneur, now is a good time to show uninhibited trust. An entrepreneur is a person who believes in himself. But everyone sooner or later comes to a moment when their confidence is tested. Then you need a loved one who believes. Success is never giving up.

All successful people come from uncertain circumstances. People are born into successful families, but that is not enough. A successful person is a person who goes out to try his wings not because of his circumstances but regardless of the circumstances. Successful people recruit people who complement themselves around them.

Often we consider whether a person has the conditions to succeed. Prerequisite is a dangerous word. It can be used as an obstacle and an explanation. The truth is that all people have the prerequisites for great achievements. We just don’t always understand in which direction those possible achievements are. Never think that you don’t have the prerequisites.

There are a lot of failures in the startup world. Someone might think that it is not worth founding startups because of that. Another sees the situation as an opportunity.

While there are many failures in the startup world, there are few failures. Fast movements and surprising turns squeeze the best performance out of every employee. Learning is faster than in school.

Out of large groups of entrepreneurs, super-successful ones always emerge, who are admired and imitated. They become familiar to us from media interviews and annual tax statistics. They are ordinary citizens who decided to invest in their own curiosity and guts. You can too.

An entrepreneur is someone who sees opportunities where others see problems. If you believe in it – and in yourself – start a company.