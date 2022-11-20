Column | While watching a Netflix blockbuster, a mother may see her child die again

Man sneaks up to the unsuspecting youth with a bloody hammer behind his back.

The viewer holds their breath. Adrenaline is flowing. The fact that the viewer knows they are watching a representation of a real event adds to the thrill.

That really happened!

It’s easy to forget that even that young person has parents.

True crime are the absolute favorite genres of the moment, both on television, in books and in podcasts. In Finland, serial drowning has been discussed extensively Pekka Seppä like other worst crime cases. Yle Areena has a podcast series about an Estonian cannibal.

The most divisive subgenre of true crime is serial killer stories. For example, streaming services have noticed the need of viewers to get inside the head of a person doing terrible things, and the need has been met in abundance.

At the moment, the most popular is Netflix’s serial killer biography Dahmer – The Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer. It has also sparked a debate about the morality of the entire genre.

“ In the introductory texts of the Netflix series, the serial killer is familiarly referred to as Jeff.

Series tells Jeffrey Dahmer’s the story. Dahmer was an American serial killer who brutally murdered seventeen men between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer lured men to his home, drugged, raped and murdered them. He was also guilty of cannibalism and necrophilia.

Some of those close to Dahmer’s victims have been dismayed by the Netflix series, and a few have spoken out about it on social media and in newspaper interviews. One of them is 85 years old Shirley Hughes. In the series, his son, the hearing impaired by Tony Hughes the murder is the focus of the entire six-month period.

A mother has found the series about her son’s killer distressing.

“I don’t understand how they can do this. How can they use our real names and post something like that,” said Shirley Hughes For The Guardian.

“It didn’t happen like that,” he also states.

Netflix the series is not the first series about criminals to receive criticism. Already in the past, similar series have been accused of, among other things, too much understanding of the killer, brutal exploitation of the victims’ deaths, and indifference to the facts.

Care has also been taken about how the viewer ultimately perceives the serial killer. The basic laws of drama include arousing at least some sympathy for the main character, and serial killers are often played by well-loved actors. In the introductory texts of the Netflix series, Dahmer is familiarly addressed as Jeff.

The authors are also unable to control the behavior of the viewers. Mixed Dahmer that earlier, for example Tiger King have caused a huge number of funny videos on social media. The pain of this rejoicing is borne by the relatives.

Eventually the question is the quality of the work. Will you Dahmer for us viewers, something that justifies the suffering of the relatives? Something other than entertainment, talk and excitement. How many works about serial drowning do you have to do?

What about Myyrmann or Jokela?

And could the authors somehow prevent the pain caused by their work?

Series Dahmer’s murder has also told about the feelings caused by Errol Lindsey sister Rita Isbell. Insider’s story he too would have liked Netflix to have contacted him already in the planning phase of the series, and accuses the company of greed. Isbell, however, feels that watching the episode about his brother was also good.

“It brought up painful feelings, but I think I benefited from it. Today I can deal with the issue differently than before and talk about it without much anger.”

“I’m still learning about forgiveness. I can’t change what happened or other people. Only myself.”

Correction November 20, 2022 at 9:24 p.m.: The last names of three people were wrong in the article. They are Shirley and Tony Hughes (not Hudges) and Errol Lindsay (not Isbell).