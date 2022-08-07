Column | Where does your child read the news? Think about what kind of model you’re giving

When world events start to interest them, children may not have any idea where they should look for news.

I am A child of the 1990s. Even when I was in kindergarten, I was well aware that you can watch the news on TV at 1 or 3 and read about Hesar. I recognized the logos of Helsingin Sanomat and Yle and knew that current information can also be found on teletext and radio.

After all, I had seen adults around me consume news in many forms. After all, I was well aware that watching the news is something that adults do every day, even though no one had actually told me that.

A few years ago, I noticed how much the media market has changed since my own childhood, especially from a child’s perspective. Today, parents of young children consume most of their news content from their phone screens or earbuds. Their children have no idea which channels their parents get their news from – and the children may not even know that their parents are watching the news.

Generally you could think that the media revolution has taken the consumption of current content in a more collective direction, where we see through social media shares and comments what the people around us are reading and watching. From the children’s point of view, however, the situation is completely the opposite: the child no longer sees what newspaper the parents are reading at the breakfast table, nor does he accidentally hear the unpleasant news on television that adults would like to protect him from. Following the news has become such an individualistic event that children only know that the phone has once again taken the parent’s attention.

“ I knew how to head to the local store to secretly buy the tabloids.

One of the positives in my own growth as a part of the media society was that when I became interested in news towards the end of elementary school, I spontaneously knew where to consume news. For example, when in my early teens I wanted to get exciting information about the Bodom trial, I knew how to head to the convenience store to secretly buy tabloids.

In digitized in the world, children consume media from global applications from an early age. At the point when world events really start to interest them, children may not have any idea where they should go to get reliable, domestic current content.

If you are a parent of a small child, it may be worth stopping to think about what kind of model you want to give your children when it comes to following the news.

The author is the representative of HS Children’s News.