Column | When the restaurant in Ruukkikylä was messed up, I didn’t get frustrated – unlike in restaurants in Helsinki

In the restaurants of the holiday destinations, it is understood that it is worth sending the customer home with a good mood. Restaurants in big cities could learn from this.

In spring I visited the restaurant of a hotel in Helsinki to eat.

The starter on the menu was tasty, but the risotto served as the main course was almost inedible. My companion stated that risotto is rarely spoiled this badly.

Even salt did not save the dish, and the food remained on the plate. We told the waiter that the main course really left a lot to be desired. The waiter was upset, but the matter remained the same. It wouldn’t have been a big deal, for example, to add a little something extra to the dessert.

Recently I ate at another restaurant in Helsinki, where orders were made at the counter. My companion ordered a drink and a portion of olives on the side. We moved to the table to wait.

Soon the waiter arrived to say that the olives had run out. He inquired if he could bring, for example, French fries instead, and my friend said that would be fine. After this, the restaurant worker asked my companion back to the counter to pay a few more euros, because the French portion was more expensive than the olives.

As customers, we were amazed.

After a short discussion, the waiter finally agreed to a smaller French portion, but the situation left a strange feeling. Couldn’t the French dish have been offered for the price of olives in the first place? However, it was only a matter of a few euros.

Such are small things. Still, they leave the customer with the feeling that they don’t necessarily want to return to those places anymore, when there are others available.

Instead, I would return to the restaurant in Ruukkikylä, which I visited at the beginning of the summer, even though everything didn’t go well there.

It had been a hot day, and there was still enough to do in the evening. Still, the employees continued to smile and find out the characteristics of the wines.

My travel partner’s pizza arrived, but the wrong portion was brought to me. The waiter apologized for what happened and said that we could get new drinks for free. The summer day traveler was left with a good feeling about how the matter was handled in the end.

I also felt good about the midsummer island destination, where the cold temperatures caused the restaurant to freeze to freezing in the middle of the trip.

Customer service is good at holiday resorts, because the whole year’s results are made in the summer. Customers cannot afford to leave a bad experience, as it spreads easily on social media.

Bugs don’t hurt. The most important thing is that they are fixed. In that, many restaurants in big cities could learn from summer resorts.

The author is the editor of Helsingin Sanomat’s lifestyle editorial.