Column | When the governing parties do not have a common goal, the majority becomes a group of minorities

Parliamentary elections early voting starts tomorrow, Wednesday. Even though the first vote has not been cast yet, I dare to make a prediction about the result, which is very likely to come true.

I predict that even after these parliamentary elections, the combined number of seats of the two largest parliamentary parties will not constitute a parliamentary majority.

Since the parliamentary elections of 2011, the election results have repeated the same pattern: the seats won by the two largest parties in the elections have not been enough for a majority in the parliament, i.e. these two largest parties together form a minority in the parliament.

Even if, in such a situation, a common picture of the situation or the future was formed between the two largest parties, it would not be possible to get a majority in the parliament behind it. The current set-up will also face difficulties in the upcoming election period.

The people don’t vote wrong, but the election result matters when the parliamentary parties begin to form a new government in the country. In practice, the government that operated in the 21st century was put together by the two chairmen of the largest party and the majority of their parties in the parliament. Now you can ask whether it is possible to form a majority government in Finland.

I’ll continue divination. In June, Finland will have a government supported by several parliamentary groups. These parliamentary groups have a total of more than 110 members of parliament – the majority of the parliament.

On the face of it, everything seems like a model, but from the point of view of political issues, it is probably very difficult for the parties to reconcile their political views in the government program negotiations. From these starting points, it is extremely difficult to create a joint, let alone an ambitious, government program that will be interpreted in the same way by all government parties for the next four years. The lack of a common goal and conflicting interpretations of the details make it difficult for the Government to make decisions.

Ta-daa! We have once again got a de facto minority government in Finland.

The factual ones The minority governments of the 2010s have ripped off the majority government. However, many minorities – such are individual parliamentary groups – do not together form a majority. To form a de facto majority, more than a hundred MPs are needed in common.

Of course, the government’s activities are ostensibly based on the majority of the parliament, but in practice the government parties negotiate the interpretations of their government program.

What distinguishes the Finnish sub-majority government from a normal minority government is that the government negotiates political compromises with itself and not with the opposition parties.

Of minority governments have not been enthusiastic in Finland in recent decades, although they are common in other Nordic countries. After the elections, Finnish parties have persistently set out to form a majority government.

Of course, there is a reason for that: it is often difficult for minority governments to implement long-term policies. But have Finnish partial-majority governments succeeded any better in this regard? After all, we have seen how governments have brought controversial laws to parliament and ended up overturning their own proposals.

The transformation of the majority into minorities dramatically changes not only the dynamics of society but also politics and the distribution of power. But after more than ten years, would it still be worth stating that something needs to be done differently in the formation of the government?

If the election result does not make it possible to form a real majority government, we must also dare to say that out loud to the Finns. The only option left on the table would be a minority government, which is also hardly a shortcut to happiness.

However, Finland and Finns have deserved a functioning government.

