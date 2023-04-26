Column | When the child got sick, I realized something essential about safety

When my child got sick, my doctor friend gave me some wise advice. It was not related to the health of the child, but the health of the mother.

Quietly my second child was really sick. In so much pain that I don’t remember anything like it in his entire life.

My husband and I took turns taking care of the child. The child’s father remained calm the whole time, the mother’s worry took a turn for the worse. In difficult moments, it is lucky that parents’ weaknesses are at different points. Together, the security network is tighter.

When the disease, which was raging fiercely, could not be relented, I called my dear doctor friend. I needed her doctor’s wise advice to be able to judge whether it was time to go to the emergency room.

Instead of making diagnoses, my friend picked up alarm in my voice. There was no need for a doctor, but for the safety of a loved one. He listened to me above all as a friend and warmly gave only one piece of advice to the wretched disease: “Now the most important thing is for mom to stay calm.”

“ Another person’s calmness and stability bring security, which slowly stabilizes the person in distress as well.

Wise my friend’s advice stuck in my mind for days, and I chewed on it even after the child had already recovered.

The same advice is often concretized in my work as a psychotherapist around people’s various crisis situations, traumatic experiences and great losses.

What you are good at as a professional, as a human skill, you can fail when an emergency or insecurity comes personally close.

Although I am a long-trained mental health specialist with a lot of work experience, I am still also a mother, spouse, sister, daughter – and above all, a human being.

Just like other people, I sometimes panic, get tired, or need someone else’s strong protection when my own means of regulation fail in a difficult situation.

Humanity should not be negotiated. It applies to all of us regardless of age, gender, profession or ability.

Durable the logic of psychological safety is very simple: it is chained.

An adult must know how to rely largely on himself, but also on his loved ones if necessary. When your own or a loved one’s help is not enough, there is sometimes a need for professional help.

None of these should be underestimated, because the decisive factor is the ability to move between all three. Everyone has their individual limits and breaking points, which is when others are needed for support. With the help of others, you can get back on your feet, and nothing is lost, but rather strengthened.

A stubborn belief in the beauty of surviving alone or the glory of endless endurance is scientifically implausible and psychologically unsustainable in the long run.

If the creation of security, the conditions for coping and the skill of stabilizing peace are solely on the individual’s shoulders, the risk of exhaustion is high. The ability to rely on others is a skill, not a weakness.

A superhero who is struggling alone is at a significantly higher risk of falling.

“ Fortunately, it is only a short distance from the supporter to the supporter.

There is wisdom know how to bend into a chained security. You can’t even reach the top alone. Behind the brightest tip is often a large group of other people’s skill, security and know-how.

Even if you are a president, commander of the Defense Forces, chief medical officer, manager of a stock exchange company, sole proprietor, professional assistant, top athlete or crime commissioner, you are always a human being at the bottom of your job.

Fortunately, it is only a short distance from the supporter to the supporter. It is important for each of us to be part of the security chain. Just the knowledge and emotional experience of being able to lean on a soothing other person if necessary increases your own strength to cope.

The security of our mind and psychological peace are built into each other. From the safety of the other, we strive back towards our own ability. The ability to move in the security chain brings much-needed peace.