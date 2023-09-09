Column | When physical fitness suddenly collapses in middle age, the experience is terrifying

My back fell apart in coronary isolation in the spring of 2021. I lost the joy of exercise and then got it back, and now exercise tastes better than ever.

After researching intensively for 45 years now, the result is clear: I am not a physically gifted person. I’m not strong, durable, flexible, resilient, explosive or cunning in ball games.

But I’m lucky in one thing: the older I get, the more I enjoy moving. Especially on this side of thirty, the body has strongly demanded exercise and then thanked it with great mental pleasure.

Age has also matured the choices of sports: away from contacts, soft sports instead. Long live breaststroke, road cycling, skiing, the gym, dog runs and chin-ups!

I had to have an unshakable recipe for success in my hands. Then came the pandemic and ruined everything.

My back broke down in coronary isolation in the spring of 2021. Exercising is like a wall, and for a couple of years I’ve been in worse shape than ever. The experience has been horrible. Even a few muscles have disappeared, I’ve been getting winded on the stairs.

Sweat is like the body’s washing machine or repairman. I thought that with the help of movement and sweating, a small healthy buffer had been built up in case of a bad day. In a few months I noticed that the bumper had been eaten, the washing machine had broken down and the repairmen had given up. It also felt as if all the good character traits had disappeared and the bad ones had usurped power.

I’m not the only one whose exercise habits were changed by the pandemic. According to the UKK Institute, one third of working-age people moved less during the corona period than before. (The good thing is that a fifth were able to increase their exercise!)

of the University of Jyväskylä According to the Liitu study, the movement of children and young people has still not returned to the pre-corona level.

According to the Swedish Pensions Agency, musculoskeletal disorders were the most significant cause of disability pension last year. It has occurred to me that we are on that road here.

Man however recovers. I have met with experts and looked for rehabilitation tips everywhere. And what: careful testing of the exercise bike and pulling the rowing machine started to become routine over the course of the spring.

In the summer, I already took running steps and went to the gym without pain. The jawline result has shown signs of recovery.

Maybe one day I’ll do a really long bike ride. And some other day I will ski. I let my heart pound and my lungs scream for oxygen.

I am 45 years old and physically untalented. And the sweat tastes sweeter than ever.

The author is the editorial secretary of Teema magazine.