When others are quieting down, it’s the right moment to get yourself a competitive advantage in working life, writes HS Vision columnist Juhani Mykkänen.

Christmas it’s time to get quiet – if you don’t want to succeed in today’s working life.

If you want to succeed, it makes sense to work every day. A person who doesn’t work through Christmas Eve can’t compete against, for example, the talents of Silicon Valley, emerging Asia, or the 21-year-old ex-CEO of Slushi from the neighboring workplace.

Christmas would otherwise be a good time to work, but work is messed up by the wishes of a partner, relatives, children and other career obstacles for “being together”.

This is how you recycle them.

At Christmas Church let’s sit in hippy silence when someone talks about something that isn’t nft or even etf. That’s when it’s the perfect moment to put Airpod Pro in your ears and listen to the parent company’s fourth-quarter earnings announcement, which was left behind on tape. You can take notes with the Notes app, as long as you bury the handset in your palms and perform a prayer.

When you take Christmas candles to graves, say you need some time. At the edges of the cemetery, there is often room to nervously walk back and forth and practice pitching why the role of your own team should be increased in the 2023 budget frame.

If your imaginary sales pitch fails and you start to cry, it’s okay. No one suspects anything – you are in a cemetery.

Afternoon can play a latecomer who hasn’t wrapped his gifts yet. Retreat to the bedroom under its cover for an hour. In that time, you can sneak out the window to the car and take the car to the workplace.

When there is no one in the office to disturb you, it is the perfect moment to empty your inbox for the fourth time of the day, crunch a couple of numbers, ensure the ergonomics of the workstation, outline your career goals for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 on a flipchart, and send a push notification message to the whole team in Slack with the @channel tag as a motivational gust. The mid-January deadline is on Boxing Day.

When you return to the family, complete your alibi by asking for more gift string.

Christmas dinner it is therefore an unfortunate situation that it is simply difficult to promote work streams by Rosolli without being noticed.

Fortunately, you can make sure something happens even when you’re not in the cockpit. There’s an assistant for that.

Even the best assistant’s work phone may be forgotten to be turned off at Christmas. So, find assar’s private number on Fonecta, and send him a six-minute voice message from the bathroom at 7 pm the night before, in which you remember the work tasks that are in progress at assar. Ask the assistant to deliver a Powerpoint status report of them as soon as possible, with a green, yellow or red traffic light next to each action item to describe the progress of the work.

Text after: “ACTION NEEDED ^”

When eventually you switch packages, you should remember what is the best gift of all: personal development.

Whenever your spouse, mother or grandpa is about to give you something physical, instead ask him to list three things you could start doing more of, three concrete growth goals for H1 of the coming year, and three values ​​of your workplace that he thinks best reflect you. (Have printed value charts with you for this.)

When you’re finally going to bed, give the kids kisses and check the time zone clock to make sure it’s not, for example, morning or office hours in Shanghai or on the west coast of the United States and that someone else is busy with work, in which case you continue to do the work yourself.

The author is one of the founders of the technology company Wolt.