Column | When nuclear war threatens, buy stocks

The story set at the time of the Cuban crisis is relevant again, but it’s pointless to try to apply the logic of the stock broker at the time to the current situation.

Old the story is about investors who went to the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 to ask a stock advocate if, under the threat of nuclear war, it would be good to buy more shares or if they should be sold.

At that time, tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States were extremely tense.

The crisis had escalated when the U.S. U2 spy plane flying over Cuba had taken pictures of Soviet medium-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads on the island. The Soviet Union could use these nuclear weapons to strike major cities in the United States if it wanted to. Again, the United States had its own missiles in Turkey, the range of which reached the cities of the Soviet Union.

At that time, the world was genuinely afraid of a full-scale nuclear war, in which all people could die. How should the stock market act then?

The broker’s answer was clear. When share prices had fallen due to fear, it was worth buying them now, because there was no risk of loss. The reasoning was simple. If there was a nuclear war, it wouldn’t matter what anyone owned before the explosions. If, on the other hand, the threat of nuclear war receded, the rates would start to rise and the investments would bring profits.

American civilians were evacuated from the Guantanamo base in Cuba in 1962.

Shaking comes to mind when Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again adopted the use of nuclear weapons into his vocabulary of threats.

However, it is pointless to try to apply the logic of the stockbroker during the Cuban crisis to the current situation. Even in a situation where Putin would use tactical nuclear weapons, the events would hardly develop to the point of complete destruction.

“ There would be no upside for Putin from a nuclear strike.

Research data from a period of 60 years shows that it is worth buying in times of crisis. But it’s always easy to tell with hindsight about situations that didn’t escalate to worse.

Those familiar with economic history remind us that the loser countries of the First and Second World Wars lost a large part of their national wealth and stock wealth due to hyperinflation and other difficulties.

In other words, it’s not worth making big conclusions about past times one way or the other.

Tactical a nuclear strike would make Putin an outcast in everyone’s eyes. In investor slang, nothing would come of a nuclear strike to him the upside i.e. winnable. That is the comforting lesson of the current Putin story and the threat of using nuclear weapons.

The author is the editor of HS.