Column | When nature gets too close, permission to kill is sought

Nature also changes nature, which is sometimes difficult for humans to accept. One such species is the cormorant, slandered as a fish robber and a scavenger of the landscape.

Rauma Finland’s largest colony of cormorants has formed in front of it. The two islands have a total of 4,700 nests, or nearly ten thousand adult birds. Now they want to kill them.

Killing is permitted, because the ely center of Varsinais-Suomen has granted permission to shoot a thousand cormorants annually until the end of 2024 in Satakunta, near Rauma and Eurajoki. That’s a huge number, 3,000 birds in total.

The justification is the harm caused to fishing and the perch stocks in the area. Although cormorants don’t studies threatens the perch populations of Finnish coastal waters, there may be a local effect.

The fishermen are unhappy, and the authorities are under a lot of pressure to act. The cormorant is a controversial and emotive species, with strong local opposition.

When nature becomes too visible or gets in the way of people, it is often perceived as disturbing or threatening. Considered an enemy of the fisherman, but protected by the EU, the cormorant appears in the landscape and changes its habitat. Often the first thing that comes to mind seems to be killing.

Permission kills calms excesses, even though the number of birds permitted by the permit is hardly shot before the cormorants move elsewhere. For example, of the 2,820 shooting permits issued in Finland between 2010 and 2020, 328 were implemented, or about 12 percent.

Therefore, reducing the number of cormorants has not been very effective.

“ The white-tailed eagle already regulates the cormorant population.

After 2015, however, the cormorant population has not increased. The cormorant has a natural enemy, the sea eagle. It has begun to regulate the strain. New of international research According to The white-tailed eagle affects both the location of cormorant nesting colonies and their brood production.

The predation and disturbance caused by the white-tailed eagle has been so effective that even colonies of more than a thousand nests have been deserted.

In several European countries, cormorant colonies have changed their nesting place due to predation by eagles. In Finland, the colonies in the outer archipelago have decreased strongly, and nesting is increasingly focused on the inner archipelago.

According to researchers, the reduced brood production of the cormorant affects the size of the breeding population with a delay. In recent years, however, the stock has been on a slight decline.

Sea eagle predation is efficient. Nature not only changes nature but also regulates and balances it.

You just have to patiently wait for the results.

The author is the editor of HS.