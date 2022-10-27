Column | When my phone was stolen, getting back on Facebook proved to be a nearly impossible task

Facebook’s customer service is non-existent, and those who lose their credentials have to fish for them in the dark.

When my phone was stolen on a summer evening in the center of Helsinki, after the initial shock, I started to get annoyed with the effort required to set up a new phone.

To the creator, in this case Apple, thank you for the backup, because the images and settings are transferred via the cloud service to the new device. The new passwords for the bank application also arrived by mail within a week.

The largest adjustment was unexpectedly caused by Facebook.

My account has two-step authentication enabled, which means that in addition to the password, the login request must be accepted through the authentication application. Now the phone and the authentication application were taken, and there was no other means of identification available.

You couldn’t get help from Facebook’s user support, because there is practically no such thing.

I googled solution to the problem almost every day for a month. I found out I wasn’t alone. There are thousands of questions on the topic from various forums. Some users have had their accounts suspended due to alleged violations, some have had their phones stolen or broken.

The advice often comes to the same conclusion: it is difficult, if not impossible, to get in touch with Facebook.

Someone said they got their account back by sending a copy of their passport to Metal. Some shared contact information on shady Instagram accounts where they could send a copy of their passport. One woman said she slept with people working at Metal to get her Instagram account back.

A 72-year-old man said For The Wall Street Journal having read that the virtual glass company owned by Meta has a customer service that you can call and talk to a real person. The man bought the $300 virtual glasses, called customer service and got his account back.

“ The virtual glasses buyer got his account back.

I can live without Facebook.

However, the login problem made me realize how Meta holds my digital life. Spotify login? via Facebook credentials. The Airbnb I booked for my vacation? Also behind Facebook credentials.

Bloomberg’s by Meta is currently building customer support. However, for a company with almost three billion users, it is a huge project, so I wouldn’t expect quick help with problems.

I got back to my Facebook account at the beginning of autumn. I started working as a social media producer for HS, and my colleague contacted Facebook through Meta’s business support because I need an account for my work. Business support was answered during the same week.

For others, buying virtual glasses seems to remain an option.

The author is the social media producer of HS.