Column | When my father’s mind collapsed, a lesson began that I did not wish for

World Mental Health Day is celebrated on Tuesday. The public image of depression is still too narrow.

I was a high school student in Kuopio in the 1990s, when my father’s mind collapsed. Burnout and depression were so total that he ended up in the hospital for an exceptionally long time.

When I was young, it was taboo, I really didn’t advertise it anywhere. Dad was just gone. I was like it didn’t happen.

When the father died less than 20 years later, his medical records still read “severe depression” as one of the diagnoses. In the intervening years, father returned to working life, retired, suffered from Parkinson’s disease, sometimes lost his will to live and sometimes found it again. At the same time, all those years he also lived the everyday life of an aging sick person.

Father had been successful in his career – a politician and business manager. He had had many acquaintances and friends brought by the position. As the years progressed, fewer and fewer acquaintances were seen, at the end only the closest ones were left in the corridors of the service building. Being sick often turned out to be very lonely.

When follows the fragile mind of a loved one from the sidelines, understands that depression and anxiety do not always behave as we would like. Medicines, therapy and lifestyle can help, but often, despite everything, the mind returns to the brink of difficulty again. It’s hard to know from the outside where each dark world comes from – even if it’s a family member.

Still, we easily think that the mind can be managed in the end. Many recover and never become depressed or anxious again. But equally, many have to live with the darkness returning for decades. To find joy in the good times and to fight against the gloom again when it gets harder.

Father’s depression was so bad at times that he received electrotherapy. Due to the medication required by another illness, he had delusions so bad that they even drove him to commit suicide. In these moments, no therapy helped, which, despite this, should be offered in Finland at a much lower threshold than currently

For me, my father was the same person all these years. The more difficult periods were also heavy, but as the years went by, I learned to ease the worry in the good times. Nothing else would have been possible – you can’t constantly worry about when the other person’s gloom will return.

Father was not always particularly depressed, but more usually lonely. When everyday life was very uneventful, a low mood was not always a sign of depression. Sometimes it was difficult to distinguish even these shades from each other.

in Finland we often think about anxiety and depression, asking how to treat them and how to recover from them. This should not be stopped, on the contrary. Care is needed – and resources.

Along with this, we should talk more about how much everyday life in Finland is lived depressed. How would this kind of everyday life be supported as fellow human beings and as a society, other than with treatment? Permanent recovery just doesn’t always come, at least not quickly. Still, people go to work, go to school, meet people, take care of their families, and often have other illnesses as well.

“ The mind is not like a leg or an arm that can be fixed at once.

Things have improved enormously since the 1990s, mental health is no longer a taboo. Still, the picture of various mental problems and even solutions is still narrow.

When experienced MP Ben Zyskowicz (cok) in 2020 spoke publicly about his long-term anxiety and years-long headaches, he did a favor to everyone who has lived longer with the gloom of the mind – or seen a loved one spend years in the midst of such. The mind is not like a leg or an arm that can be fixed at once.

We should be able to cope enough in everyday life, not just sick or healthy. What concrete solutions could we implement so that our only tool is not sick leave? How to help people return to school, work and activities when they can – and on the other hand, accept that there can always be another, more difficult episode?

This kind of everyday life can eventually happen to all of us, even if we don’t believe it ourselves.

The author is the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.