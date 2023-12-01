Column | When it comes to dressing up, we are elite

Finns understand the nuances of dressing. A two-degree change in temperature immediately means a small fine-tuning of clothing.

I would like to spend my moment in the public eye telling me what kind of panties I’m wearing right now.

As is known, life is divided in two ways in many ways. We are either women or men and we either like the lake or the sea. We either like cats or dogs.

But it’s not that simple. There are people of the opposite sex, there are rivers and estuaries. Some people love both cats and dogs. Or hate both.

Thus, when winter begins, we pant wearers are divided into short and long underwear lovers. Both solutions have their advantages. If you are mostly indoors, the user of short underwear will be able to cope with transitions from one indoor space to another. The same applies in reverse to users of long underwear.

But what if it is both outside and inside during the day?

I have two solutions, both of which fall somewhere between wearing long and short underwear.

When the temperature drops below zero, I wear semi-shorts made of domestic merino wool that reach just above the knee. Underneath are briefs.

“ A foreigner is freezing or sweating all day.

A person gives off heat through the thigh, but not exactly from the area between the ankle and the knee. Therefore, in half-length woolen pants, you can do very well in the cold. But the interior is not cramped.

When the frost drops below ten degrees, I use sweatpants, which I wear over the pants. However, my track pants have a special feature: they have long zippers on the side like tracksuits for track and field athletes. This way you can easily put them on and take them off with your shoes on. If I go shopping to the mall on a freezing day, I take off my sweatpants and put them in my backpack for the time being.

We we Finns look in the mirror through blue-and-white glasses and consider ourselves the elite nation.

We really excel at one thing. We understand the nuances of dressing. The development of the outdoor clothing industry has now brought even more new materials and tricks for layering into our use.

A foreigner, if we generalize a bit, grabs a top coat or a light jacket and a nice neckerchief from the coat rack, regardless of the weather. He is then cold or sweaty all day. The next day he repeats his mistake.

For a Finn, a two-degree change in temperature immediately means a small fine-tuning of clothing.

We are excellent dressers. Only the choice of underwear still has room for improvement.

The author is HS’s attachment manager.