I was working at home. The doorbell rang. I opened the door and saw a woman standing there. Her hair was tied in a bun at the back of her head. She wore pale pink lipstick and a pleated skirt. She looked just like a pissed-off neighbor from Flodder, a depiction of 90s poop that only a real non-poo envisions. Behind her stood an adolescent boy, pale gray, timid, perhaps even a little embarrassed. She pushed a folder into my hand and said something about a meeting. The picture on the front, of belligerent soldiers looking up at a white-bearded man hurtling out of the sky on horseback, told me enough. “I don’t need this,” I said firmly. And then, shrill, forgetting my mask of geniality, I pointed to the little boy. “And doesn’t he have to go to school?” The boy writhed in misery. The woman calmly admitted, as she strode down the garden path, that her son had already been on vacation for two weeks. I slammed the door and sat down at the table, gasping for breath. I called Willem and told him about that ridiculous woman. He answered as if he were muttering in wind force ten, as he often does, because he likes to call all day long and comes from Brabant. I suddenly found that incredibly casual, yes, actually almost indifferent.

“Call back when you can make a normal phone call!” I cried and pushed him away.

I scrolled to the app of my group of friends, where a conversation was taking place between two fathers of toddlers, both of whom had not yet arranged parental authority. “YOU DON’T MEAN THIS,” I typed in capitals. “WHAT CAN YOU DO, REALLY?”

When I’m having a bad day, I usually don’t know it until in my bed at night, when I survey the debris and realize that the misery really can’t just be the other person’s fault. During the day I have no idea. Then I plod forward, albeit with a somewhat compelling or downright worked-up feeling around my midriff, but also perfectly capable of psychologizing those who are bothering me to death, so that I can tell myself to act purely rationally.

Investigating my own considerations and their origins is out of the question during such day marches. Sometimes, when the grumpiness turns to real fury, even I can no longer see myself as a beacon of analysis and evenness. But then I always have a goat path: my emotions are legitimate, because they are truthful. Or they arise from a morally elevated sense of right and wrong. A wonderful thought. Or they have something to do with things from my childhood. With a lack of security. With impotence. Very sad for me.

I sometimes try to imagine what it is like to avoid conflict through life. Are those kind of people scared poopers? Are they cool? Or relieved, because they are no longer bound by daily hassles?

Maybe it’s also a matter of taste. Because tell yourself. Little more repulsive than someone displaying his bruised ego. Cabbage eyes. Hands in the side. ‘Then you have a very bad one with me, I can tell you!’

But anger is erratic, sometimes uncontrollable, and for women, it’s also a feminist battleground. Because the right to anger is far from being won.

The insight came a little earlier this time. After an hour I called Willem.

“Sorry,” I said.

“Wadde wedde wuh wuh wam,” he replied.

Damn it.