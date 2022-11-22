Climate change should remain a bit cozy, I read last week. It reminded me of veganism: that’s even more unsociable. I also prefer to write about Patti Smith’s new book of clichés. But I find it incomprehensible that even critical people are still so laconic about violence against animals. Maybe it’s because it’s so normal that people don’t recognize it as violence. Or people are waiting for political intervention. But political change is always linked to cultural. Therefore, here is an answer to the most frequently mentioned prejudices and misunderstandings.

Veganism is a private matter: exploiting or eating someone else is not a private matter. And as long as the person does not give permission, it cannot be justified. In addition, our animal use is connected to global environmental and social injustice. In fact, think of logging in the Amazon for fodder, or the pollution from the animal industry. And symbolically, read Carol Adams or Aph and Syl Ko. Even if you only care about people, it’s a no-brainer. “Vegan for the people” is problematic because it repeats the kind-first logic that lies at the root of our problems.

Veganism is difficult: thirty years ago, when tofu was still called bean curd and the Javanese slice played the leading role in the vegetarian range, it sometimes took some searching. But not difficult. It is a change that takes time in the beginning and then comes automatically.

Veganism is unhealthy: yes, if you only eat chips and drink cola. But you don’t have to be vegan for that. It is also not automatically healthy.

Veganism is for the rich: meat and cheese substitutes, lentils and beans are not expensive. In addition, a vegan diet contributes to the solution of world food problemwhich hits the world’s poorest the hardest.

Veganism is for animal activists and yoga types: there is not one kind of veganism, there are all kinds of subcultures. For example, in the US, black veganism is an important movement, with roots in the civil rights movement and hip-hop.

Veganism is extreme: in the Netherlands, vegans are daily about 1.7 million animals slaughtered after a short and barren life. They have done no wrong to anyone. Pigs are still boiled alive in slaughterhouses, calves and sheep skinned alive. Cows are raped by people on a large scale, roosters are gassed. All beings with feelings, thoughts, culture, language, desires, its own personality. Then eating a vegetable dish or buying a jacket that is not made of leather is not too bad. In terms of extreme.

Veganism is unnatural: so are birth control and antibiotics. In our society nature and culture are completely intertwined, that’s where our choices begin. Appeals to nature are often conservative – think of women and the kitchen sink. And the livestock industry is also quite unnatural.

Veganism is boring: if you only eat celery and talk about veganism: sure.

Veganism stigmatizes: sometimes it is, that’s why we need a culture change. It strikes me that especially white people over fifty give this as an argument.

Veganism destroys traditions: female circumcision is also banned, and so is the right to vote for women. Cultures change. Many dishes are already vegan, replacing an ingredient is a piece of cake these days.

Veganism leads to a loss of happiness: I have never seen new vegans find their quality of life diminished. At most, they see the suffering of the other animals better, which does not make life easier. But that’s what this is about.

Eva Meijer is a writer and philosopher. She writes a column every other week.

Newsletter

NRC Food & Health The latest insights about food, the tastiest recipes and smart tips for a healthy life