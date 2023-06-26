When he asks for an apology (rather than ‘offers’) on 1 July for the Dutch share in slavery, he does so as head of state. He is part of the government, the ‘inviolable’ part. When Prime Minister Rutte asked for an apology on December 19, he did so on behalf of the state, and therefore also on behalf of the King. Does Willem-Alexander have to do it again?

It may be that he also wants to speak as a family man, who wants to apologize for the history of the Oranges and their share of slavery; that family certainly did not excel in early and active abolitionism.

But much more important is that the moment the king speaks, he becomes ‘a cloud in his trousers’ (Mayakovsky), incorporeal, and above all a symbol of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. There are plenty of people who consider anything of symbolic value worthless, the equivalent of 0.00. It costs nothing, they say, so it can’t mean much. I call those people symbol blind. Because asking for an apology always takes effort and generates discomfort, both for the person asking and for those to whom the question is presented. Who can speak, in the name of ancestors who are no longer alive, who can promise acceptance? That’s religious, dealing with the dead. It is already easier when the impact of slavery is discussed, because it is indeed intergenerational, and did not stop on July 1, now one hundred and fifty years ago. Antoine de Kom, psychiatrist, poet and grandson of Anton de Kom puts it this way The guide: „[…] because the transatlantic slaves were black, a color distinction has become associated with the master-slave contrast. […] Racism, the main consequence of slavery, has become genetically embedded in the heredity of skin color.”

As living beings, we notice this effect of the past among ourselves. The insufferable thing is that it is precisely the descendants of slavery who suffer significantly more from this than the descendants of the slave owners. Genocide, torture, dehumanization, it can lead to resilience, but also to authoritarian relationships within families, inferiority complexes and worse. Victims are really victims, because part of that legacy is a consequence of that slavery. Example: that annoying color scheme, where light colored is considered better than dark or black.

What must the king say to stop this ongoing chain reaction?

Words are not enough, the king must make a ritual gesture of humility. Almost unmatchable: Willy Brandt, West German chancellor who got down on one knee in Warsaw in 1970.

The ritual ‘says’ nothing, it happens, it is there and above all it must be performed.

