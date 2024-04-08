Hayke Veldman was at home in Wehl, Gelderland, on October 7 last year when he saw the images of the Hamas attack in Israel. He had not anticipated that one of the consequences would be that he would face a busy autumn as chairman of the Dutch swimming association. Israel, where the European Water Polo Championship will take place in January this year would take placecould no longer guarantee the safety of the event.

The Netherlands became the organizer of the women's tournament, with Eindhoven as the location. Veldman calls the fact that the reigning world champions got the home advantage a “nice incidental” on the phone. “How great is it to be able to become European champion in front of your own audience?”

The association had to quickly accommodate the sixteen participating countries in the region. That wasn't easy. Veldman, former VVD MP: “At one of the hotels we had competition from the COA, which wanted to accommodate asylum seekers there.”

Ultimately the job was completed, with the help of a sports marketing agency House of Sports, volunteers and financial support from the government. The cost of the event? “I don't know because we don't have a final settlement yet,” says Veldman. And the contribution of the central government to the tournament? The Achterhoek chatter falls silent for a moment. Then he says: “A few tons.”

That turns out to be something more. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport contributed 650,000 euros, the province of Brabant and the municipality of Eindhoven each transferred 150,000 euros. The self-proclaimed “swimming capital” also spent 50,000 euros on city marketing (from the fund “Making Tomorrow More Beautiful Together”) and guarantees the financial risks of the tournament for the same amount. In total one million euros. Veldman: “That's a lot of money.” And then explain with a flexibility that betrays his extensive political experience that it is public money well spent. “Water polo is back in the spotlight in the Netherlands.”

Moreover, he says: sport keeps people healthy and is an important bonding agent. “A value that is often grossly underestimated.” He readily acknowledges that his association could also use some support.

Just think: during corona times, swimming pools remained closed for almost a year and a half, the membership of the KNZB fell by 15,000 to 103,000 members now and the energy costs for heating the water are sky-high. “And then it grows the number of children without swimming diplomas every year too.” So Veldman wants to say that a little attention and appreciation for this traditional Dutch sport is in order.

He looks forward to “the periodic discussion about the expenditure of taxpayers' money on sports” with confidence. The former competitive swimmer (“a mediocre one”) has a strong argument: the Dutch women were defeated in a sold-out swimming hall in January. European champion.

Hugo Logtenberg is editor of NRC.