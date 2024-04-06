Column | What if trade and economic cooperation do not lead to peace?

The idea of ​​the peace-creating effect of trade has fueled the success story of European integration, but in the case of countries like Russia, it has failed dramatically, writes academy researcher Timo Miettinen.

When the leaders of a divided Germany met for the first time since World War II in 1970, the prime minister of East Germany, or GDR Willi Stoph gave to his official brother, the Chancellor To Willy Brandt a book as a gift. That book was Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749–1832) Fausta tale based on a folktale about a scientist who sells his soul to the devil in exchange for worldly pleasures.

The meaning of the gift was ambiguous. Since Germany did not officially recognize each other, the question hovered in the background as to which of the states represented the continuity of the country's cultural heritage. The GDR administration had built its own story essentially on Goethe, who was buried in Weimar, East Germany. The father of the development novel was seen not only as a champion of socialism but also as a theoretician of a new creative culture.

The reference to Faust can also be seen as self-ironic. Brandt, who served as the mayor of West Berlin in the early 1960s, had put forward the idea of ​​intensifying cooperation between the Germans a few years earlier. Press Assistant By Egon Bahr according to the well-known formulation, the goal was “change through convergence”, the interweaving of economic interests realized in small steps. The effort became an Eastern policy (Ostpolitik) the central principle of the well-known way of thinking.

Although the original Eastern policy was not aimed at the Soviet Union, Brandt, who became chancellor in 1969, understood that the real obstacle to German cooperation was located in Moscow. For this reason, Eastern policy had to follow of Faust plot: cooperation had to be promoted also with the main devil himself. As part of the Eastern policy, West Germany and the Soviet Union agreed on the construction of the first significant natural gas pipeline in 1970. Oil imports were also significantly increased.

West Germany the chosen line already caused concern among the western partners at that time. A senior official of the ministry responsible for energy solutions assured that dependence on Soviet gas would never exceed ten percent. Forty years later, in 2021, Germany imported 55 percent of its natural gas, 45 percent of coal and 35 percent of crude oil from Russia.

“I was wrong, we were wrong”, commented the now deceased politician on Eastern politics Wolfgang Schäuble in 2022. But what kind of mistake was it in the end?

According to one view, it was primarily a strategic error. Over the decades, the instrument of relaxation was allowed to take shape into a one-sided dependence on the basic functions of society – heating, transport and industrial energy use. According to another view, the error was more profound than this: it was a matter of the belief that the way to change societies inevitably goes through the economy. Trade was thought to lead to the modernization and liberation of the political system, also in Russia.

Russian the major attack on Ukraine and the war that started in 2022 has caused Europeans to consider many questions from a new perspective: security solutions, energy dependence and the importance of trust.

Still, one of the most difficult questions has concerned the basic thesis of liberalism itself, according to which economic cooperation is the best guarantee of peace. Why has this principle, which can be said to have fueled the success story of European integration, failed dramatically for states like Russia?

“ Perhaps the problem lies in the underlying impression of people.

There are many explanations. One of these is related to the way in which economic liberalization was implemented. In 1950s Europe, the key word was gradualism and the effort to create safety nets. Welfare states were built, and the European common market was balanced with, for example, a strong agricultural policy. On the other hand, in the Russia of the 1990s, that change was implemented suddenly – as if the transition to a market economy would have been more painless the faster the socialist band-aid was torn off.

Another explanation is related to the preconditions of liberalism. The idea of ​​the peace-creating effect of trade arose in 18th-century debates that emphasized the basic similarity of people. Since people everywhere were driven by the desire to improve their own situation, it was also possible to channel the struggle inherent in human communities into a peaceful competition.

Like a historian Timothy Snyder has stated, one of the failures of the West was related to the way in which the West was ignored Vladimir Putin the anti-liberalism behind the administration. Although Putin himself is not considered an ideological figure, efforts have been made to justify the neo-imperialist Eurasian thinking at the level of ideas as well. Inspiration has been sought Ivan Ilyin (1883–1954) like philosophers who called for a new state-centered thinking as a response to the rootlessness of modern man. Known as a Eurasian thinker Aleksandr Dugin has considered the problem of liberalism to be its effort to eradicate human differences.

Us it has become typical to build a story about Russia, where autocratic ideas are part of the unchanging history of Great Russianness. However, the roots of both Ilyin and Dugin are deep specifically in the European tradition of thought, for example in the radical conservatism emerging from the 19th century. The ability of economic cooperation to produce sustainable structures of cooperation relies essentially on the concept of people that acts in the background.

Perhaps part of our inability to deal with the legacy of Eastern politics and the preconditions of the whole “economy leads to peace” mindset has something to do with history. Perhaps the problem was not in the economy, but in the ideas about the nature of man and culture that influence it. Perhaps we still think of modernization too much as a one-way path, bordered everywhere by the same laws of cause and effect, and we ignore the possibility of alternative developments.

Is it is clear that the fate of Ukraine cannot be decided at the level of concepts and ideas. The future of Russia's political system also depends essentially on success on the battlefield.

There will come a time, however, when the chaos forces us to stop at ideas and explanations as well and look for a route towards the future. It doesn't matter what assumptions we build this path on.

The author is an academic researcher at the University of Helsinki.