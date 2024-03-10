During Sipilä's prime ministership, the ay movement agreed to pay increases that were on average lower than competitor countries. Employment improved, but productivity did not.

Finland the central problem is that the economy has not practically grown for about 15 years and the productivity of companies has stagnated.

Simply put, productivity increases when more is achieved with fewer inputs.

In people's everyday lives, economic stagnation can be seen as government indebtedness, cuts in benefits and public services, weak salary increases and strikes.

There is no shortage of culprits.

The company's favorite culprit is ay-liike, which has not agreed to sufficiently flexible working conditions. And taxes. And government spending. And officials. And of course the politicians.

I work the conditions of doing so tolerate new ones, and many politicians have had a tight-lipped attitude towards work-related immigration even before the basic Finns.

On the other hand, Finland was one of the most productive countries in Europe with even stricter working conditions than today even in the early 2000s, albeit largely thanks to Nokia.

If Finland had continued the same good progress in both population growth and economic growth as Sweden, there would hardly be strikes now and the benefits of the needy would not be cut.

Although the ay movement can be blamed for many things, the lack of local agreements, political strikes or high taxes did not destroy the world's largest mobile phone company. For a long time, Nokia's managers made right and then wrong decisions by themselves.

After the simultaneous collapses of Nokia and the paper industry, it was revealed how one-sided the Finnish economy is.

“ Are working conditions an obstacle to increasing productivity?

What if Finland's problem is also that there are not enough good business managers here?

There is even support for this claim, especially if Finnish bosses are compared to Swedish marketing and risk-taking competent managers who still get along with the ay people.

Finland's productivity has not increased, among other things, because business leaders have not, on average, dared to invest enough in their own country, and especially in new products. Instead, Finnish companies distribute dividends in abundance worldwide.

Companies complain about the working conditions in Finland. Allow the question. Are working conditions ultimately the key to productivity growth in Finland? After all, despite the reported problems, there are a huge number of great companies in Finland.

do you remember when Juha Sipilä During the (central) prime minister's term, even small children learn that Finland's core problem is cost competitiveness?

In other words, to put it simply, Finland had too expensive employees in relation to production. This had to be fixed, then the new rise will begin.

Ay-liike agreed to wage increases that were on average lower than those of competitor countries, and the cost competitiveness debate faded away. Employment improved, buildings went up, but productivity is still stagnant.

The author is the editor of HS's economics and politics department.