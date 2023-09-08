Column | What if only English was spoken in the nursing home?

An employee who speaks English is also a better option in the care sector than no employee at all.

Helsinki in the center, in more and more restaurants, waiters serve only in English.

In Helsingin Sanomat’s opinion column, the topic arouses emotions. Do we want a service culture where customer service is only available in English – and Finnish is not even understood, asked Tuire Mäkelä in his writing. He considers lack of knowledge of Finnish difficult for the customer. The townspeople interviewed by HS agreed: waiters should know Finnish, and there may even be a risk if allergies are not understood.

The spread of English in restaurants is partly explained by the labor shortage. It is difficult for employers to find employees, and then it makes sense to be flexible about language skills.

Timo Lappi, CEO of Mara, which represents companies in the restaurant industry evaluate, that 10–20 percent of the employees in the industry were born elsewhere than in Finland. The situation is the same elsewhere in Europe. In Austria, half of the employees in hotels and restaurants were born elsewhere.

In principle language should not be a problem in Finland. Finns know English exceptionally well.

According to statistics from language trainer EF, Finns are the eighth best English speakers in the world. English is studied diligently: 93 percent of primary school age students study English.

English has crept into many workplaces as a working language without any actual decisions being made. When it is difficult to find coders, visualists and data analysts in Finland, they have been hired from abroad. At the same time, the working language has at least partially had to be changed to English.

The increasing speaking of English is a sign of a changing world. Immigrants become part of society with the skills they have.

When waiters and coders already do their work in English, could we think the same for other work tasks?

The labor shortage caused by the aging of the population will also affect the care sectors. It is possible that employees who speak Finnish simply cannot be found, especially not in small areas with a loss of migration.

If there is a situation in the nursing home where there is no employee at all or an English-speaking employee is hired, it is still better to have someone to take care of you. It should be possible to do at least some of the work, even with the help of a colleague. And it is not difficult to imagine a situation where automatic language translators like Google Translate enable assisted communication.

It could be that there really aren’t any alternatives due to the labor shortage.

The author is the director responsible for journalistic development at HS.