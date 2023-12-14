Column | What if half of the members of parliament were in such bad shape that it harmed their health

What if half of the nurses were in such bad shape that it harmed their health. Or firefighters, policemen, construction workers, MPs, ministers, teachers – what kind of halo would have arisen from that? But the children – uh, yes, they still have time.

Did you notice this news?

Middle school girls are in such bad shape that it can affect their health.

Did you startle? Even a little?

Under the title the story said that the worst case scenario is in the welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava and Kainuu. According to the annual Move measurements made for school children, practically half of the eighth-grade girls in these areas are in poor physical condition.

It's a serious matter, although it often feels that in the midst of everything else, Finns still don't understand its dimensions.

How about if half of the nurses were in such poor condition that it harmed their health. Or firefighters, policemen, construction workers, MPs, ministers, teachers – what kind of halo would have arisen from that?

But the children – uh, yes, they still have time.

Well, in 30-40 years the headlines imagined above may correspond to reality very closely.

Move measures endurance and muscle fitness, mobility and motor skills of schoolchildren. The results of the measurements of the girls in Vantaa and Kerava are “a really bad sign of where we are going at the moment”, as Suvi Rönnqvist, an expert in Vantaa's education department, said in the aforementioned story.

Well-being is at an alarming level for 38 percent of all fifth- and eighth-grade girls and boys in Finland. Worrying number too.

According to Tommi Vasankar, director of the UKK Institute, school-aged children lack movement and exercise everywhere; from school trips, free time, evenings at home and hobbies.

“ The job is just beginning.

What advice?

The good news is that, according to Move, the decline in school children's ability to function, which has been going on for years, has leveled off, maybe even stopped.

However, the job is just at the beginning. There is no single way to solve the problems of children's immobility.

It's not enough, even if you go to school in the Aristotelian way, walking from eight to two, if after that afternoons with friends and evenings at home are just sitting.

It's not enough for the Most Active to train 20-30 hours a week if their friends sweat for half an hour once a week in their free time.

Of everything you can't even blame homes when smart society and industry strive to make everyday life as entertaining and effortless as possible. And you can't blame the smart society for everything, if the most regular exercise for children and adults at home is finger tapping on phone screens.

The child takes each step by himself, but the adults of this world should make sure that they hit the ground floor at least a few times a week. Otherwise, it happens that most of the time the child's life is supported only by the intangible world.

The author is the head of Helsingin Sanomat's sports department.