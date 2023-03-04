Column | What if a person could pay extra tax and allocate it to, for example, nurses’ salaries?

Would it be possible to drop the term tax bear and instead speak more positively about the joint fund, writes HS Vision columnist Juhani Mykkänen.

I am really fed up to corner the well-off. I have researched whether I should leave Finland for the horse.

You can’t really talk about this when everything turns to what are you talking about when the income is so high. I definitely have a good income, but whatever my income is, I think it’s unfair if taxes go over 50 percent.

Is that right?

The words above are not mine, but mountain counsel Lasse Kurkilahten. He commented on the taxation of high-income pensioners Ilta-Sanom in January.

Kurkilahti’s thoughts came to mind when I settled the advance taxes from last year’s business a few weeks ago. I made a regular account transfer to the taxman at Op.fi, but this time it was larger in amount than all previous account transfers in my life combined.

It didn’t bother me. And there is nothing wonderful or noble about the fact that paying taxes didn’t hurt. In this regard, I am similar to the vast majority of Finns.

Tax Administration in October 2022 the research carried out according to that, as many as 93 percent of Finns consider paying taxes “an important citizen’s duty”. An important reason for collecting taxes is that “that way the welfare state can be maintained”. (This is what 91 percent of Finns say.)

At the same time, however, the operating methods of the public administration are seen as “rigid and bureaucratic” (75 percent of Finns), and in the minds of many, tax money is “wasted on the wrong targets” (63 percent).

“ Would it be possible for us to show in a more personal and tangible way what our tax money can achieve?

Every fourth of us thinks like Voorineuvos Kurkilahti. Indeed, 25 percent agree with this statement: “I am often angry or frustrated that I have to pay so much tax.”

What numbers should be thought of, if anything?

At least the starting points are positive. Still, a couple of proposals for the development of taxation come to mind. I’m a layman, but I take the liberty of throwing out ideas when it comes to literally common funds.

The first thought is precisely related to the fact that the money is shared. Could the attitude towards the payment of taxes be even more positive if taxes were not called taxes? What if we said more directly than currently in different contexts that money is collected for common use?

For example, which sounds more pleasant, “make a statement to the Tax Administration” or “give money to the common fund”?

Could the whole “tax bear” term be dropped and start talking more positively about the “common fund” – both in the media and officially?

“ What do you want to use the extra money for?

Another consideration: Would it be possible for us to show in a more personal and tangible way what our tax money can achieve? Each of us receives a tax decision every year. Could it contain automatically generated individual examples of what the euros you pay into the joint fund can get, for example, to a lonely elderly person or a sick child this year? Next to it, there could even be a picture showing that you supported the police with these hundreds of yours, and these went to a marginalized young person.

And also: what if the taxes you pay could be increased from the statutory base level if you wanted to?

The first thought is, of course, who would pay extra. However, in the tax administration’s survey, as many as 47 percent of Finns say that “I could even pay a little more in taxes if I knew that the money would go to purposes that are important to me”.

Of course, such words are different from actions. But if even one in four of those respondents were serious, that would already mean that more than 10 percent of Finns would be ready to pay more taxes for purposes that are important to them.

How could this be implemented?

One way could be that in Vero.fi – sorry, Yhteiskassa.fi – you could increase your own tax percentage of earned income or capital income with a slider, for example.

If you did this, a menu would open below: “You are voluntarily paying more into the joint cash register. What do you want to use the extra money for?”

You could click here to target, for example, the border of the armyof defense – or the much-talked about nurses’ salaries.

The author is one of the founders of the technology company Wolt.