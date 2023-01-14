When I read this week that a six-year-old child had shot the teacher in the United States, I planned to give our granddaughter a Kalashnikov as a gift. The sweetheart is seven. She doesn’t have to take the weapon to school right away, but on the free Wednesday she can practice carefully on a piece of the Veluwe? I suggested calling our king. He probably still has a quiet plot where he learned it himself. When can a child have a gun? At what age can you take shooting lessons? Our crown princess, for example, learned to bang at a young age. As far as I understand for the fun. But when I read that the poor child is officially threatened by criminals, I could imagine that from now on she has a small loaded handgun in her purse. Even if it’s just to scare off that scum. That’s called self-defense. Not only against criminals, but also against a certain Guido, who seems to have ridiculed her in his New Year’s Eve conference because of her weight. When I read that I thought: Go Amalia, just point your gun at that silly prankster and calmly say to him: “Get out of here cross-eyed, my eyes are working fine and I can aim very precisely!” The word as a weapon. Then that shit is so quiet.

Do I own a gun at home? Not yet. But since the images of the bloody storming of the Trump supporters of the Capitol and that of the Bolsonarists in Brasilia last week, I have been tempted to take a look at Marktplaats. Also because I know that Thierry’s right-hand man Gideon van Meijeren is not averse to this kind of action. His supporters don’t look too smart and could therefore become quite dangerous. Van Meijeren did not threaten officially, but he could imagine that at some point people… Then you gently push a crowd in that direction. First Gideon’s Gang, then the tribunals and the rest you can fill in yourself.

Am I afraid of these kinds of scenes? Not a second. I cling to innocence for now. Next week’s touching scene: Wopke and Mark visiting Joe Biden. Maybe they can help him muck out his garage. There seem to be some interesting boxes here and there. I think Mark can also advise the elderly president in the meantime: don’t keep anything and never email. Only texting everyone and only through an old Nokia. And delete everything every hour. Preferably every fifteen minutes.

Wopke will endorse this tactic. And if they talk about electoral fraud with Biden, Hoekstra can explain through which trick he once became the leader of the CDA. Pieter’s wife was thanked for her vote for Hugo! No, it’s going to be fun in Washington.

On the way back, Wopke and Mark will undoubtedly talk in the government plane about that mouth mask company from Heerhugowaard that has to pay back 43 million euros from the judge because they had supplied inferior junk during the corona panic. Annoying verdict. Why? Because that would rekindle the whole Sywert case. If that company has to pay back, then Sywert and those two other sneaky slickers, that Bernd Damme and that Camille van Gestel, have to do that too. And then the not too pleasant role of Hugo de Jonge is reviewed again. They both know all too well that it is not really pure. In the past, they solved these kinds of matters by calling Gert-Jan Segers. But it doesn’t pick up anymore. Segers has been lied to and goes for his faith & family again. So then sacrifice Hugo?

They look at each other sadly. Sometimes there is no other way. What has to be done has to be done.

“Shall I do it?” asks Wopke.

“No,” laughs Mark, “let me do this job. It’s routine for me!”