Column | What happens if you can go to the theater for free? Sweden will soon know the answer

Time peak. Theatrical autumn opens up in front of you as a glittering sea of ​​possibilities, where there is enough to be appalled for any kind of taste. For example, there is a big musical made from a hit movie Moulin Rouge! in the Helsinki City Theater and Arto Paasilinna Kristian Smeds directed by the National Theatre. The heart of Tirana and Hildur Turku City Theatre, Tampere The Lord of the Ringsand the musical mystery woman in Espoo Minna Croucher’s (1891–1932) about life.

A real lack of abundance and difficulty in choosing.

But of course only for those who can afford tickets.

Finns are theater people, they say. It’s true: According to Tinfo, the information center for the theatre, the performing arts – i.e. theatre, dance, circus and opera – attracted an audience of 3.5 million last year. That’s a big number in a country of 5.6 million inhabitants.

But even though the number is large, it does not mean that more than half of Finns sit in the stands once a year. A large part of the viewers are heavy runners, whose annual visits cannot even be counted on the fingers of two hands.

Of course, you can be really interested in theater – and it’s not a problem if it’s not your thing.

But it is problematic if some people feel that they are not welcome in the theater.

“ The danger is that like-minded people curl up in Kupla.

Theaters The artistic director of the Gothenburg City Theater spoke about audience relations a week ago at Tampere Teatterikesä Linda Zachrison. He said that with determined work, the theater in Sweden has been revived after the pandemic.

But you can’t be satisfied with the fact that things are going well again. In the theater there must be experiments, the development of new things.

And theaters may not take audiences seriously enough, Zachrison reflected. Despite the apparent openness, everyone is never reached out to. Then the danger is curling up in the comfort of a bubble of like-minded people.

As one way to lower the theater threshold, the pay-what-you-want principle is being tried in Gothenburg this fall. Bunting Dario Fon Not paid, not paid – tickets for all performances of the classic are sold at a price of 0–500 kroner.

I’m not trying to downplay how important box office revenue is for theaters – especially now that the government is planning further cuts to the arts.

But when Mad House Helsinki, a performing arts house operating in a free field, has made it a practice to sell tickets at a price of 5–30 euros, it occurs to me that maybe big theaters could also follow the example of Gothenburg’s experiment. Or at least ask there a little later if someone changed and in which direction.

The author is HS’s culture editor.