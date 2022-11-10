Column | What do you drive when the bike is taken away?

Bicycle theft routinely goes to the police department’s ö folder.

Five stolen bike in ten years – the balance is usual for a family from Oulu. Bicycles have been taken from the yard of a school, an apartment building, and a private house. Locked and unlocked.

Oulu has long been Finland’s leading bicycle theft city. The cycling networks in the city are top class and people have a lot of bikes. There are also many people who steal them.

In other big cities, the problem is very much the same. Just as if bikes that weren’t locked to a fixed object with the world’s strongest steel chain were free to be enjoyed by looters everywhere.

Only In the Oulu area, bike crime means that bikes worth more than a million euros are stolen every year. At the level of the entire country, the amount is many times greater.

For insurance companies, it means quite an expense roll, and customers pay for it in higher insurance premiums.

A lot of old bikes are also exported, for which compensation is not paid. Even a cheap bike is still often an important means of transport for its owner to get to work or school.

About cycling we want a real alternative for moving, but what do you ride when the bike is taken away? Some have already given up cycling to the city center, because the risk that there will be no drivers for the return trip is so great.

If you report a stolen bike to the police, it goes directly to the ö folder. The police admit that in the face of this mass crime, the resources are not enough.

“ Some have already given up cycling to the city center.

Of course, it is easier to catch shoplifters, other mass criminals, when the store guards take them into the arms of the police. The victim of the bike theft does not have a name for the perpetrator.

When this is the case, it was no surprise that this fall, the volunteer patrol Bike’s patrol was founded in Oulu, which looks for stolen bikes and returns them to their owners.

The work is based on tips received from balcony watchers, i.e. city dwellers who observe their neighborhood. Pictures of bikes and thieves shared in social media groups help.

From the townspeople the feedback received has been almost exclusively laudatory. Finally someone is even trying to do something.

The police were suspicious of the bike search patrol, at least at first, but have since cooperated with it as well. One could imagine that even insurance companies would be interested in supporting the operation.

Thanks to the patrol, even bikes that have been missing for years have been returned to their owners. Our family hasn’t heard of stolen cars, but for the first time it feels like you’ll never know.

The author is HS’s regional editor in Oulu.