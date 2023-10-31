A boy with a saxophone lives in my street. A few times a week, around five or six in the afternoon, he takes his instrument outside and sits on the bench in front of the house and plays. Sometimes there is a girl there. She listens to him with wide, admiring eyes. The sounds travel far across the water of the canal, reverberating against the houses on the other side. It is a busy place in the center of Amsterdam, many people stop and listen. They often smile. I now know that the boy next door’s repertoire is limited, but it doesn’t matter. There is something cheerful, something like a zest for life, from his presence. Something that reminds you that you are lucky, that you are truly lucky, to live here, in this country, at this moment, in this city.

Beauty is worth describing, I know. A stepfather once told me that I only saw the ugly things in the world. That’s rather harshly worded, but I undeniably have more of an eye for tragedy than for fortune. Perhaps it mainly has to do with a sense of obligation. I recognized what the Polish-Belgian philosopher Alicja Gescinska wrote in her pamphlet for a new perspective on humanism. Gescinska wonders; “How can I find pleasure in my small existence, when I know that beyond my vision the flames of suffering are far from extinguished?”

It is a timeless dilemma. What do you do with all that happiness, as a blessed person? Do you forget the misery of others? Or do you sacrifice your peace of mind by getting upset about the injustice happening elsewhere, even though that is a fruitless exercise?

I recently posed the dilemma to a taxi driver during a long drive from Hilversum to Amsterdam. How to deal with all that happiness while the world is on fire, I asked him.

“The world? How about the Netherlands,” he replied, and in no time the conversation had changed direction. It was pointless to get worked up about foreign subjects, and about foreigners themselves – those two things were somewhat the same for him, I noticed – because there was enough to worry about in your own country, in your own country. backyard, so to speak. Look at our elderly people, who do not receive the care they deserve after a lifetime of hard work. Look at how many people now live in poverty: almost a million!

So passionate was his argument, so heartfelt his concern about the state of the Netherlands, that I was almost convinced. Perhaps it is indeed better to limit your concern to what is happening in your own country. More efficient, too. But the war between Israel and Hamas has intensified, which has now lasted almost 7 months in Sudan, and the battle in Ukraine is being unfairly paid less attention to. I can’t deny that, no matter how much I want to sometimes.

Meanwhile, it is raining in the city where I live. The boy next door doesn’t come out with his saxophone, but despite the lack of music in the day, my world is still beautiful and peaceful. And I realize that those who are safe themselves must care about others who are not. Both near and far. A choice in suffering does not have to be made, harsh enough. Let’s all take care, it won’t run out.

Karin Amatmoekrim is a writer and man of letters. She writes a column here every other week.