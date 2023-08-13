Reading a biography about someone whose work you admire is not necessarily a pleasure. For example, the subject may turn out to be a less pleasant person, or a much more boring person than you hoped. In addition, the question remains what knowledge of the biography adds to the work. Maria Barnas recently discussed two biographies about the poet Gerrit Kouwenaar in this newspaper and even wondered whether this did not destroy something of Kouwenaar’s poetry. “Does it really add something that I express one must [de Kouwenaar-biografie van Arjen Fortuin] know that out of the room totally white room a real room in the second home of the poet and his wife Paula in France?”

A good question, which Barnas also answered: the possibility that a real room existed, she found richer than the knowledge that that room really exists. “It must have been two white rooms, now it is mainly the one, from the house of the poet.” In another poem she reads the word “war”, now that she knows what the poet was going through at that time, more as his personal pain: “The poem has not become wider.”

I thought about it. I understand her preference for the poem that stands alone, without requiring background knowledge of ‘so-called reality’, as Kouwenaar expresses it in the documentary totally white room (2003) by Frodo Terpstra and Martha Bakker. But yes, the so-called reality imposes itself in all kinds of ways and always presents reasons for poems. The death of loved ones, a French house, the view, the elderberry in the garden, the grave of the dog, they all end up in poetry in all sorts of meaningful terms. Poets don’t live in a dictionary, fortunately, although they make language of everything.

Kouwenaar says in that documentary that the poems in his collection totally white room are very personal, but that his poems always were, that he only used to make more effort to conceal it. And both his editor Jan Kuijper and critic Kees Fens add that his technique allows him to be personal without becoming sentimental.

Vincent Mentzel’s photo



Of course, sentimentality is not the same as intrusive biographical facts. How intrusive those facts are also depends somewhat on one’s own reading attitude; there are readers who cannot read a line by Gerrit Achterberg without seeing ‘the dead landlady’ haunting it. That is not really necessary.

Similarly, it does not seem necessary to reduce the word ‘war’ to ‘that which the poet himself experienced in the war’ – perhaps you are doing such a word short. And you also overestimate your knowledge of the poet’s reality — how would you know that the word “war” refers to him exclusively and again and again to his own experiences? The few facts we know about someone’s life, even after reading a thick biography, should not give rise to interpret everything in the light of that meager knowledge.

Is that knowledge an enrichment? Sometimes it helps the interpretation to start (but not end) with so-called reality, sometimes it adds something to know that it existed, not so much because of the specific experience as because of its intensity.

It’s true that everything you really need to know about the poet can be found in his or her poetry. But that rests with muddy paws in all the mess we call reality.