It doesn't seem like the time of year, but it is inevitable to bring up Zwarte Piet now. This necessity has everything to do with the idea, bordering on certainty, that Wilders will not become Prime Minister of the next cabinet. There is a connection between Wilders and Zwarte Piet, and I am not referring to the PVV's initiative proposal 34078 of November 2014, also known as the 'Black Pete law', which stipulates that Piet will remain black and that there will be no textual changes. in children's songs. The proposal was not accepted, by the way.

What changed my mind in the whole discussion about Zwarte Piet, which lasted endlessly, was this fact, which I only learned about later: From 2008 onwards, the blackness of Zwarte Piet was banned from Schiphol Plaza, the area behind passport control. You might think that the Schiphol management already consisted of purely 'woke' people, but they were still non-existent in the Netherlands at the time. More likely this is: Such an airport wants to make a profit, and for that you need many outgoing and incoming flights, but also transit passengers who transfer at Schiphol. People from all over the world, who still find the Dutch windmills funny, but a large part of whom (just think of the British and Americans) are much less charmed by the Dutch Zwarte Piet tradition.

That caused offense even then, as it threatened to upset passengers or even make them choose another airport. Schiphol understood early on that this folkloric figure was not the dreamed-for Dutch export product. So no Zwarte Piet in the tax-free zones due to business interests. That was not announced loudly, it was decided quietly and was then an accomplished fact.

Now for some other dates: from 2010 onwards, the 'Nederland Bekent Kleur' ​​Foundation explicitly focused against Zwarte Piet, and in 2014 the action group Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) became active; that is respectively two and six years later than the anti-Black Pete decision at Schiphol. The airport was the pioneer here. The Netherlands is a trading nation.

Then Wilders who will most likely not become prime minister. I suspect that he has always taken that into account, although he now plays the insulted innocence. There are logistical reasons: Wilders' security is absurdly heavy, painful enough. Would you like to lead trade missions around the world? Almost impossible.

Then there is that representative function, Wilders as political representation of the Netherlands: how many Muslim countries would find that a boost? How many countries at all, besides Hungary, Russia and Netanyahu's Israel? That will cost a lot of money, and also our international credit.

Wilders as Prime Minister is as impossible as Zwarte Piet.

