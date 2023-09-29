Column | What do Petteri Orpo, the Chancellor of Germany, and the famous meme dog have in common?

The head of state, who seems like a generous figure, is probably tactically the best figure for implementing polarizing changes, writes HS Vision columnist Hanna Mahlamäki.

This is not now just sarcasm: in Finland’s recent prime minister Petteri in Orpo is something the same as the German chancellor in Olaf Scholz. And that might be a good thing for the coalition.

Let it be said at the outset that Scholz has been better than his reputation when leading Germany.

He is not completely miserable, as many people in Finland think. Distant characters are easier to deal with through stereotypes, and that’s why we think of many decision makers as just one type.

It is true that Scholz has not succeeded in filling the power vacuum in Europe, in winning international trust for his side, and in slowing down the tearing polarization in his own country.

The German economy is in trouble, the pro-Russian radical right is getting stronger, the immigration crisis is deepening, the energy revolution is coughing, racist violence, child violence and you know what problems are plaguing society.

After the pandemic, a couple of years ago, the parties that won the German elections thought they were going to governmentally promote the green transition, digitalization, modernization of society and increasing welfare.

But what else. The world is burning and collapsing around. There is no information about the feeling of control.

What does Scholz do? Most of the time, he radiates in public looking hilariously happy.

“ He didn’t care about any kind of agitation or crisis atmosphere.

Few weeks then he fell on a run and had to wear an eyepatch after the crash. “I’m excitedly waiting for the memes,” his Instagram account said when the eyepatch photo was published. Even in the eyepatch picture, he has a smile on his face.

One would imagine that Scholz has no reason for gluttony.

For a contentious government, the fact that it is still together seems to be an achievement.

Maybe the real thoughts and reasons behind the permanent smile will be revealed someday. Or he really is the Petteri Orpo of his own life. In Scholz, there is something Nordic cheerfulness and Turku-type good humor.

It became a familiar feeling when I watched Petteri Orpo’s presentation to the media on Wednesday in Kesäranta.

Orpo had just met with representatives of employers and employees. The government is planning changes to working life, which has caused the labor movement to start a series of pressure measures. Even the general strike card is waving in the air like an ominous vulture.

At the same time, the construction industry is experiencing a series of bad news falling like dominoes, and a rapid increase in unemployment is underway. The care crisis deepens when the welfare regions do not have enough money.

After all, the racism crisis is off the government’s table right now.

in Germany climate activists block streets and highways every day. Many of them have received long prison sentences, but new takers are taking their place. The police use cooking oil to remove the hands glued to the streets and carry the protesters away. The rage of the bystanders towards the protesters has also erupted into violence.

In Finland, the student demonstrations do not have the same violent atmosphere, but their series is a sign of the deepening of the confrontation.

In both countries, young people would like to negotiate directly with the head of state.

Petteri Orpo on Wednesday described the economic challenges to reporters calmly and without drama, like a nursing home nurse going through a leisurely daily schedule.

He didn’t care about any kind of agitation or crisis atmosphere. He is polite and friendly to reporters.

That is quite extraordinary these days.

His nature reminded me of a meme of a drawn dog sitting in a burning house with a cup of coffee and saying with an eager smile: this is fine. Olaf Scholz is also like that.

The calm and polite character of the orphan is probably the most tactically effective when the intention is hard cuts and changes in working life that arouse fierce resistance.

In difficult times, when provocation and aggression are in the air, a more aggressive leader might get into trouble faster than a calm one.

But if predictions are to be believed, Turku’s gluttony may still be put to the test.

The author worked as HS’s Berlin correspondent from January 2020 to July 2023.