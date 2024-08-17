Column | What connects Hesar and Demolition Art? A surprising number of things

Column|The discussion of cultural journalism became an argument about “real” quality – this is what Helsingin Sanomat wants to be.

I went recently in Kerava Wonderland X of Demolition Art – at the art exhibition. The huge exhibition gathered in the old Anttila department store consists not only of works by professional artists, but also works by, for example, mental health rehabilitators. There were paintings, graffiti, spatial art, video, sound, yarn, plastic. Angry art, gentle art, and hateful art.

At the beginning of the exhibition, visitors are encouraged to reflect on their own relationship with art. The goal is to also get those who otherwise go to exhibitions less interested in what kind of feelings and thinking art can produce. Previous exhibitions have been hugely popular.

There were still a lot of people on the move, from families with children to groups of retirees.

The exhibition was too big in some places and the order of things was confusing. So, the same phenomenon that Hesaria is sometimes criticized for on digital channels. Still, it was also very interesting. The creativity of individual works was not directly linked to whether it was made by an art professional.

I am have been thinking about Kerava in recent weeks, when there has been a public discussion about our culture issues. Our direction has been criticized, for example, in Suomen Kuvalehti and in numerous social media speeches.

The crux of the review is simply the concern that Hesar’s cultural journalism becomes “entertaining”, because we also do more pop culture stuff than before. The number of these stories has even been intentionally exaggerated.

In addition, a job advertisement has been found strange, in which one of the journalist’s skills was mentioned as “awakening the willingness to pay”. This word was not the best possible. Still, we are looking for journalists who not only know the culture, but also know what kind of story arouses readers’ interest and is worth ordering.

“ That’s also why we sometimes try something new.

Our reader surveys show that our subscribers generally value cultural journalism and many are willing to pay for it. But that’s where the easy part ends. Namely, the needs of the subscribers have diverged in different directions. Underlined, some miss, for example, literature and theater – subjects that have been traditional for years. Part of it is clearly more about the background of the pop world and phenomena.

Since pop culture monitoring is desirable, we have deliberately added it. We also want to get new readers interested in culture – we are a large general magazine, not a specialist publication.

At the same time, we know the value of more traditional topics. That is why we have defined especially literature, but also other art, as an important area to be developed. However, it is honest to say that when there are many different possibilities, we have to make choices. We don’t write about everything and we can’t be everywhere.

As such, it is easy to understand the thoughts of a more traditional reader. Yle does not publish reviews or broadcast cultural news on television, like Swedish Broadcasting. Cultural editions have even been discontinued in provincial newspapers. Small publications and individual freelancers often depend on grants. You can’t always find cultural content just like that.

And of course we don’t always succeed either. Sometimes something goes unreported, even if there was a topic. Sometimes the title or the way the issue is handled is lame. Sometimes one reader thinks the story is good and another bad. Both an observer in a critical mood and an enthusiast looking for experiences can visit Keravalli. Whose experience is correct? In a changing world, demanding “correct” cultural journalism is the same as demanding “correct art”.

For a long time, sports publishers have been thinking about what different needs there are for content, alongside traditional results sports. We have looked for more women, new perspectives, and thought about what would also interest a reader who is not a sports fan. Here credit must also be given to Yle, which has invested a lot in, for example, following junior sports and e-sports.

Hesari is not a demolition art collective. But like Kerava’s exhibition, we want to make culture for very different people. That’s also why we sometimes try something new.

We can also improve organization and findability, paying readers should easily find the most important things for them. Then hopefully he won’t be bothered by the fact that the next thing is unnecessary for him.

Even in Keravall, I ignored some of the works. For some I stood for a really long time.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.