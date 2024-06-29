Column | What cause would you personally sit on Länsiväylä for?

Column|Tomorrow’s rulers will emerge from the ranks of the Elokaupina, and their message should be heard today.

Activist group The Storm Warning protest, which continued for a week in August, will end today, Sunday. During the week, Elokapina members have sat down on Mannerheimintie and Länsiväylä. Swedish activist star Greta Thunberg went to give a speech on the steps of the Parliament on Tuesday. Today, Sunday, the green rebels are sitting somewhere in Helsinki again.

The message of the oil revolt is that no rich country takes the climate crisis seriously. The movement appeals to the report of the intergovernmental climate panel IPCC, according to which the climate is warming more and more destructively and faster than has been thought. The concrete demand of the Elo Rebellion this week is the end of corporate subsidies that are harmful to the environment. These include, for example, subsidies for airlines and shipping companies.

The core message is: the earth is being destroyed, those in power should do more.

His message The riot is intensified by civil disobedience, i.e. sitting on the highway. It seems to be an effective means of inciting rage in the more grown-up crowd. Many despise the Elokapini precisely because it uses illegal means in its demonstrations.

Still, the real question is not why young people sit on Länsiväylä, but why you don’t sit there.

The Baltic human chain in August 1989 was a demonstration where a couple of million people stood hand in hand in a chain demanding the freedom of their countries. Finally, the Baltic countries regained their independence.

Belarus saw freedom protests in 2020. Every weekend people gathered to demonstrate, and every weekend they were brutally beaten. Finally, the protests stopped. A large number of protesters are still in prison or dead.

Would you have gone to these demonstrations yourself?

Historical examples are always easy to tell in retrospect what was right and what was wrong and what produced results. It’s easy to side with the winner. Still, for many young people, combating climate change is so important that they are ready to put themselves on the line in a very tangible way.

Animal rebellion the tactic is to do the smallest possible illegal act to keep the adults calm. In authoritarian and conservative Finland, civil disobedience is particularly effective. In the light of hundreds of newspaper articles, the tactic seems to be working.

Of course, stalking is against the criminal law. But when the message is that the earth is being destroyed and you just drive your air-conditioned cars, the members of Elokapina feel their actions are justified.

Other methods have been seen in the world. Defacement of famous paintings is a similar grab of small damage but high attention value. The glass protecting the paintings has to be cleaned, but nothing happens to the painting itself. At the same time, the symbolic value of the act is strong. What do immeasurably valuable paintings matter if the world is destroyed?

Is it Benefits of sitting on the Länsiväylä?

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (cook) and the Minister of the Environment Kai Mykkänen (kok) doesn’t need to sit on the Länsiväylä to slow down climate change. If they wanted to, they would have the power to do more, but they choose not to use that power.

The way for the powerless to directly influence politics is to raise issues in the public domain. This is how the student activism of the 1960s and the globalization activism of the early 2000s work. Many 1960s activists such as Erkki Tuomioja (sd), rose to parliament. Globalization activists have also advanced to powerful positions in society.

“ The core message of the movie rebellion is clear and true.

Future ministers, state secretaries, startup entrepreneurs and people in power are sitting on the street somewhere in Helsinki today, Sunday.

Mortgages, taking care of the national economy, children, order goals and many other things grind moderate middle-aged people from each generation. In addition to the State Council, the eco-rebels will soon find themselves in the yard of a kindergarten in Käpylä with kura pants under their arms.

Whatever you think about Elokapina’s methods, the core message is clear and true: the climate crisis must be stopped. This message should already affect those of us who have the power to change things.

The author is HS’s development director.