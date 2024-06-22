Column | What a dick! The holiday arrogance of summer Finns is exceptional in Europe

Column|The HS correspondent jealously followed Finland’s descent into Midsummer and realized why Finns know how to vacation in Europe perhaps best.

of Berlin the beginning of summer has been rainy. So, one day, I browsed the endless stream of videos on social media. It came back Emily in Paris -clipped video clip from the hit series.

It reflected on the French way of life. Small pleasures, such as cigarettes and lunch wine, are part of the local hedonism.