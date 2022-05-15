Flash deliverers, that’s what we columnists are against. I found in it NRC-archive only takedowns: the people become addicted to comfort, road safety is endangered and cute shops go under. Local residents are also angry. Because nuisance on the sidewalk. Municipalities? Not a fan. “No dark stores in residential areas”, does it sound in Amsterdam† Drinks talk about speed cameras? Always negative, my field research shows.

Together we start a protest song that gets louder and louder. The delivery drivers flash around us – Snickers and diapers in their backpacks, heading for consumers who apparently don’t see a problem with it. Do they hear us?

If you see the flash delivery economy as a funnel, we are protesting at the end. We sign petitions against dark stores, in town halls we prepare emergency ordinances, on Twitter we curse reckless driving: all anger focuses on what is visible on the street. While at the top of the funnel investors pour billions of euros into it. They want returns and have previously noticed with Uber, Deliveroo and Airbnb that you then have to navigate some moral indignation and legislation. Then you just move a dark store to a deprived neighborhood, for example, where the population is not as empowered as in wealthy areas, and you can continue happily.

Niels van Doorn recently shared that funnel comparison in my media podcast. He conducts research into labor in the platform economy at the University of Amsterdam. He too is angry. About the exploitation of all those meal deliverers, cleaners and now flash deliverers. Van Doorn told me that he sees the same thing happening again and again: ‘capital seeks return’ and therefore ‘investors create new markets’. They think of a consumer need – such as: the customer wants to have Nespresso cups at home within 15 minutes – and spend millions in marketing to create brands that meet that brand-new need. In the beginning, consumers receive huge discounts and this subsidization creates a broad market. That’s why, seemingly out of nowhere, we suddenly see new meal delivery services, taxi apps, and speed cameras everywhere. Especially with the latter. Suddenly, Gorillas, Flink, Getir, and Zapp had taken over every bus stop. Van Doorn: “Investors were in a hurry this time.” Partly because flash delivery and consumer habits go well together during a lockdown, partly because the money tap will soon be closed due to inflation and interest rates.

Once the market is established, consolidation follows. The winning companies take over the losers. Prices are rising. Customers with small wallets are giving up. The wealthy consumer provides the coveted return. That’s how it was with Uber and meal delivery companies, and if we’re not careful, it’s the same with flash delivery.

Protesting at the end of the funnel is good, but not enough. “We stick plasters on things we see,” says Van Doorn. “But we should more often take what is visible on the street as a reason to talk about more invisible things like capital markets and labor law.” And that is a brave thing to admit, because Van Doorn says that he is running into the limitations of his own research field. The problems he studies are symptoms of much bigger problems.

What to do? “We have to see if we can make the abstract of the financial world concrete.” Also a nice idea for a column.

