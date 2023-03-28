Column | Well-being does not come from curling up inward

No country can succeed alone, but everyone must do their part.

Wars after Finland was in ruins. There was a great shortage of food and clothing. 400,000 evacuees were settled in different parts of the country from the ceded Karelia.

Around this time, in 1947, the Church’s Foreign Aid was founded to carry out the international diaconia of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland. This is how the Evangelical Lutheran Church joined the international aid networks and aid system of churches.

In the beginning, however, Finland itself was a country in need of help. Aid sent from elsewhere to help Finns was managed through the Church’s Foreign Aid. Money, clothes and foodstuffs were brought to the war-torn country from, for example, the United States, Sweden and Denmark.

In addition to emergency help, the goal was to strengthen the skills of Finns to help themselves. With the support of others, Finland recovered from the war, and the recipient gradually became a donor. After the reconstruction got going, the Finns started collecting funds to help those in need outside of Finland as well.

Today, Church Aid is Finland’s largest provider of international aid and Finland is the happiest country in the world. Finland’s exceptional well-being would not have come about by curling up inward. We succeeded in cooperation with others.

Today the world is even more interdependent. Finland is a small player globally, which cannot survive without cross-border cooperation. Isolation is not possible in a complex world where everything affects everything.

Finnish well-being is challenged by the aging of the population, securing the workforce and people’s loneliness. Mental health challenges have increased so much that the next pandemic is predicted to be a mental health pandemic. The consequences are felt in the lives of today’s children and future generations.

Young people are the power of change and the future of the world. A large part of the world’s working-age people live in Africa, where more than 60 percent of the population is under 25 years old. The number is expected to double by 2050. At the same time, the population in Western countries is aging and the labor shortage is increasing.

One of the most pressing global questions of our time is what is happening to young people in Africa. If young people lack a future horizon and a path forward, the danger is an increase in frustration, violence and restlessness.

At the moment, only a small part of young people in Africa are able to continue their studies after primary school. Supporting the education and livelihood opportunities of young people living in Africa also has a positive effect on the future of Europe and the whole world.

Africa is also one of the world’s fastest growing economic regions. In the struggle of world powers, it is important that both Finland and other Western countries support the development of democracy and the realization of civil society in Africa. Effective ways to secure social structures are education and support for new technologies. They lead to employment and livelihood.

climate change, war and hunger bring suffering and despair to many people’s lives. Those in a more vulnerable position suffer the most. In a shared world, the ripple effects are felt and affect our everyday life in Finland as well.

We have been helped when we couldn’t survive alone. Now Finland has the opportunity to play its part in strengthening peace work, solving the consequences of climate change and nature loss, and eliminating inequality from the world.

Finland must strengthen long-term global cooperation in a situation where poverty has turned to global growth, the climate crisis threatens food security, and civil society and democracy are under threat in many countries.

No country can succeed alone, but everyone must do their part. There is hope, because global cooperation has brought about enormous improvements in people’s lives.

It helps to keep because it’s right.

The author is the bishop of the Archdiocese of Turku.