Column | Welcome to a journey that is so long that you need 21 zeros after the number

Man can now see what happened 4,380 billion days ago 114 trillion kilometers from here.

I thought the limit of everything.

A little science news from last week told about the brightest object observed in space so far. The light from the quasar J0529-4351 started its journey twelve billion years ago. The sky has been long. When describing it, time turns into travel and thought into time travel.

A quasar burning brightness is the light of the end. The glow is created when the enraged matter emits its last rays before being absorbed into a black hole, from which not a single photon can escape. The hole is huge, and it's growing faster than anything seen before. Already 12 billion years ago it would absorb the Sun's worth of matter every dayand the mass of its dense core was equivalent to 17 billion Suns.

Of course, the news doesn't say where the gravitational edge of the gap is now. It can't. Not yet. Although I would like to see it.

There is even closer to wonder.

“ What kind of wavelength is generated by curiosity?

120 light years at the end, the exoplanet K2-18b orbits a red dwarf star. It was reported last fallthat on its surface you might find dimethyl sulfide, which is a common organic sulfur compound on Earth.

According to initial data, K2-18b looked like a hycean planet covered in seas, and the existence of dimethyl sulfide the first convincing evidence of life outside our solar system, but K2-18b may be just a gas planet.

Another kind of thought sets the imagination in motion. The James Webb space telescope that made the observations collects and analyzes the light of K2-18b's past for researchers to explain, and makes the observations and explanations the future of people for years to come. But what if the same thing happened the other way around?

How about if someone on the surface of an exoplanet pointed the delicate, golden mirrors at earth and noticed a faint reflection from 1904?

The astrobiological history of the last century and the beginning of the new millennium and – with a bit of imagination – the history of man with wars, emissions and festivity would open up for research in micrometric wavelengths.

From the spring of 1964 onwards, the chaos of my generation could be seen as part of the working day and future of distant researchers. But what would they actually see, how would they explain what they saw?

What kind of wavelength arises from the desire for knowledge and curiosity or the frenzy with which a person exterminates his kind and destroys his world? What kind of brilliance comes from the distress of those who flee, the anguish of those who care, and the love that heals the traces of destruction?

What will the color of the earth look like if we are gone? Does the atmosphere still scatter blue? That's what I'd like to know.

The author is the head of Helsingin Sanomat's sports department.